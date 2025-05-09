Panthers and Rattlers Set to Battle for Western Conference Lead

May 9, 2025 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

The Bay Area Panthers travel to Arizona this Saturday, May 10, for a pivotal Week 8 road game against the Arizona Rattlers at Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale.

Both teams enter the matchup with identical 4-1 records, setting the stage for a Western Conference showdown, where the outcome could have major implications in the race for conference supremacy as the season progresses.

The Panthers are riding high after a dominant 57-34 win over the San Diego Strike Force in Week 7-extending their win streak to four games since a narrow Week 1 loss. Quarterback Josh Jones continues to lead a high-powered offense, while the defense has been forcing turnovers and making impact plays week after week. With IFL Player of the Week honors earned in Weeks 4, 5, and 7, Bay Area's playmakers have firmly placed the team among the league's elite.

Arizona, meanwhile, is looking to rebound from a 42-35 loss to the Tucson Sugar Skulls in Week 7-their first defeat of the season. One of the longest-running and most successful franchises in indoor football history, the Rattlers bring over 30 years of experience and a proven track record of success. The Panthers defeated Arizona in both of their meetings last season, but the Rattlers ultimately went on to win the 2024 IFL Championship

That championship team was led by quarterback Dalton Sneed-a former Bay Area Panther who helped guide the team to its first title in 2023 before signing with Arizona later that year. Now in his second year with the Rattlers, Sneed's connection to both franchises brings added significance to an already competitive rivalry.

Saturday's matchup promises to be a hard fought battle with the Panthers looking to continue their winning streak, while the Rattlers aim to bounce back following last week's loss. Kickoff is set for 6:05 PM PT, and Panthers fans can stream the game live through a subscription with the IFL Network or tune in to the radio broadcast on KNBR 1050.







