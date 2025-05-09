Blizzard Re-Sign Running Back Jalyn Cagle

May 9, 2025 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

The Green Bay Blizzard have re-signed RB/WR Jalyn Cagle for the 2025 season.

Jalyn Cagle (6-0, 200), who spent his rookie year in Green Bay, re-signs with the Blizzard near the midpoint of the 2025 IFL season. Cagle put together a great rookie campaign and contributed primarily on offense and special teams, but he checked in at defensive back when the team was in need as well.

Before joining the Blizzard, Cagle had a four-year collegiate career at Gardner-Webb University, a Division 1 FCS program in Boiling Springs, North Carolina. He appeared in 43 games from 2016-2019, totaling 2,531 all-purpose yards and 17 touchdowns. At the end of his senior season, Cagle was recognized as a 2nd Team All-Big South Conference RB.

In 2024, the Boiling Springs, North Carolina native signed with the Green Bay Blizzard. He played 16 games and recorded 139 rushing yards, 350 receiving yards, and 14 total touchdowns (tied-third on the 2024 Green Bay Blizzard). Cagle was a dangerous kick returner, with 831 return yards (seventh in 2024 IFL) and an average return of 21.3 yards (seventh in 2024 IFL). The IFL awarded him with Special Teams Player of the Week after he scored on a 42-yard kick return for a touchdown. In addition, Cagle served as a defensive back in a situation of need, showing his versatility.

Blizzard fans may have the chance to see Cagle make his debut as soon as tomorrow! May 10 is Blackout Breast Cancer Awareness Day, so wear black or pink to support the cause!







