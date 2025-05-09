Sugar Skulls Host Massachusetts in Week 8 Showdown

May 9, 2025 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

Tucson Sugar Skulls News Release







TUCSON, AZ - Fresh off a season-defining win, the Tucson Sugar Skulls return home to Tucson Arena this Saturday, May 10, for a marquee Week 8 matchup against the Massachusetts Pirates. Kickoff is slated for 6:05 p.m. local time, and with momentum on their side, the Sugar Skulls will look to ride the wave in front of an energized Boneyard crowd.

Signature Win Sparks Momentum

Tucson stunned the indoor football world last weekend, knocking off the previously undefeated Arizona Rattlers in a 42-35 thriller. The comeback victory, which saw the Sugar Skulls erase a 15-point deficit in the final minutes, stands as one of the biggest wins in franchise history.

Quarterback Jorge Reyna delivered under pressure, finishing with 142 passing yards and four touchdowns. Wide receiver Tripp Harrington proved to be nearly unstoppable, hauling in three touchdown receptions, including the go-ahead score late in the fourth. On defense, Ahmad Lyon's interception in the final minute set the stage for the game-winning field goal, while Jamyest Williams added a defensive touchdown to seal the upset.

New Challenge on Deck

The Massachusetts Pirates arrive in Tucson as one of the IFL's most well-rounded teams, known for their balanced offense, strong defense, and disciplined play. Saturday's contest presents another high-stakes test for the Sugar Skulls, who are aiming to prove that last week's win was no fluke. For Tucson, the formula remains clear: protect the football, control the tempo, and bring sustained intensity on defense.

Opportunity to Climb

At 2-3, the Sugar Skulls know the margin for error is slim. But with momentum building and confidence rising, Tucson has a chance to establish itself as a legitimate contender heading into the second half of the season. A win against Massachusetts wouldn't just boost the standings, it would further validate a team that's beginning to hit its stride.

Get in the Action

Tickets are available now at tucsonsugarskulls.com or by calling (520) 573-3000. Fans can also catch the game live on the IFL Network and follow the Tucson Sugar Skulls on social media for updates highlights, and exclusive behind-the-scenes content.







