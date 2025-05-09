Blizzard Sign Kicker James Turner

May 9, 2025 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

Green Bay Blizzard News Release







The Green Bay Blizzard have signed K James Turner for the 2025 season.

James Turner (6-0, 205) signs with the Green Bay Blizzard. The kicker is a Saline, Michigan, native, who has found himself back in the Midwest multiple times for various professional opportunities after a great collegiate career with Louisville and Michigan.

From 2020 to 2022, Turner appeared in 37 games for the Louisville Cardinals. In that span, he was nearly 98% accurate on extra point attempts, going 124 of 127. In 2020, Turner did not miss an extra point. The Cardinal kicker added 47 made field goals to his tally as well. After the 2022 season, Turner announced that he would transfer to the University of Michigan.

During the 2023 season, the new Wolverine, back in his home state, played 15 games and made 65 of 66 extra point attempts and 18 of 21 field goal attempts. This gave him a success rate of 98.48 percent and 85.71 percent, respectively. The Michigan Wolverines were 15-0 that season and would not lose a game, including the 2024 College Football Playoffs Championship, in which Turner added 10 points. He was two for two on field goals and four for four on extra point tries.

The success of the Wolverine team and Turner's incredible accuracy made him an intriguing prospect for many NFL teams. His first opportunity came with the Detroit Lions, who would sign him as an undrafted free agent in April 2024. After the Lions released Turner, the Green Bay Packers signed the kicker in early June 2024. Ultimately, it was not meant to be. Yet, Turner finds himself back in Green Bay, playing in an arena across the street from the Packers' practice field and historic Lambeau Field.

