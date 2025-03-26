Vegas Knight Hawks Announce 2025 Broadcast Schedule

March 26, 2025 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

Vegas Knight Hawks News Release







HENDERSON - The Vegas Knight Hawks announced today, March 26, the team's 2025 television broadcast schedule. Five regular season home games will air on Silver State Sports & Entertainment Network (SSSEN). SSSEN is a dedicated sports channel launched by FOX5 KVVU that is available across Southern Nevada on broadcast channel 5.2, COX 125 and YouTubeTV.

The Knight Hawks' fourth Indoor Football League (IFL) season begins Monday, March 31 on the road in San Diego. The team's first home game, and first television broadcast of the year, will take place the following week on Friday, April 11 at Lee's Family Forum. The full broadcast schedule is below.

VEGAS KNIGHT HAWKS TV BROADCAST SCHEDULE

All dates and times subject to change. All times PT.

Friday, April 11 vs. San Diego at 7 p.m.

Saturday, May 10 vs. San Antonio at 6 p.m.

Saturday, May 31 vs. Arizona at 6 p.m.

Saturday, June 21 vs. Iowa at 6 p.m.

Saturday, July 26 vs. Tucson at 6 p.m.

Ben Wilson will return for his fourth season as the broadcast voice of the Knight Hawks. FOX5's Mariah Janos returns as the broadcast's sideline reporter.

All Vegas Knight Hawks games will be live streamed on IFL Network. Click here to purchase a subscription. Fans can also listen to all games on 1230 The Game.

Vegas Knight Hawks single-game tickets are on-sale now.

