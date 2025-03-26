Panthers Sign Defensive Back Trae Meadows

March 26, 2025 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

Bay Area Panthers News Release







The Panthers have added a proven winner to the secondary with the signing of veteran defensive back Will "Trae" Meadows.

"We are pumped to have Trae back with us. He is a smart and experienced, ball-hawking defensive back that leads by example," said Panthers Head Coach Rob Keefe. "He is an intelligent football player with heightened awareness, who possesses great length and height."

Meadows and Keefe are reuniting with a track record of success. In 2022, Meadows won an IFL title playing for Northern Arizona where Keefe was his defensive coordinator. For his efforts, Meadows was named to the IFL All-Rookie Team.

In 2023, Meadows was a starter for Keefe's defense as the Panthers captured the first title in franchise history. He was second on the team in tackles (77) and interceptions (5). Following a Week 17 win over San Diego, Meadows was named IFL Defensive player of the week with five tackles, a forced fumble and two interceptions, one returned for a 50-yard touchdown.

Last season with the Nashville Kats of the AFL, Meadows recorded 42 tackles with two tackles for loss, three interceptions, six pass breakups and one forced fumble.

Meadows played at both North Carolina State and Garden City Community College before finishing his collegiate career at Western Kentucky University. As a Hilltopper, Meadows earned honorable mention All-Conference USA in 2019 and the following year, he was named First Team All-Conference USA by Pro Football Focus. Meadows was a starter in every game his junior and senior years and in his final season at WKU made 28 total tackles, had four pass break ups, and had a career-high two tackles for loss.

"It feels great to be back like I'm right back at home," said Meadows. "I've won two championships but that's not enough. Those were in the past and I've got to keep pushing and get another one."

