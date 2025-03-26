IFL Announces Players of the Week for Week One

The Indoor Football League is proud to announce the official Players of the Week for Week One of the 2025 IFL season. After an exciting opening weekend, three standout performances have earned top honors across the league.

Offensive Player of the Week: Daquan Neal, QB, Quad City Steamwheelers

Neal put on a show in Quad City's season opener, completing 12 of 16 passes for 123 yards and 2 touchdowns. He also added 51 rushing yards and 3 rushing touchdowns, totaling five scores in an all-around dominant performance.

Defensive Player of the Week: Malik Jones, DB, Jacksonville Sharks

Jones led the Sharks' defense in their season-opening win, recording 4 tackles, 1 interception, 1 pass breakup, and a fumble recovery. His presence in the secondary helped shut down the Massachusetts offense.

Special Teams Player of the Week: Tyler King, KR, Jacksonville Sharks

King made an immediate impact on special teams with 2 returns for 50 yards, including a momentum-shifting kickoff return for a touchdown.

The 2025 IFL season continues Friday night as Week Two kicks off in Massachusetts. Don't miss a moment of the action, stream every game live on the IFL Network.

