Pirates Sign RB Dominic Roberto

March 26, 2025 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

Massachusetts Pirates News Release







LOWELL, MA - The Massachusetts Pirates have signed running back Dominic Roberto prior to facing the Quad City Steamwheelers at the Tsongas Center on Friday night at 7:05.

The 5' 11", 235 lb. running back out of Furman University was most recently invited to rookie minicamp with the New Orleans Saints of the National Football League in April of 2024.

Roberto, who hails from Fayetteville, NC, played five seasons for the Paladins from 2019 through 2023 with 538 carries for 2,871 rushing yards scoring 32 touchdowns. He also caught 24 passes for 240 yards and a score.

His best season was in 2022 when he rushed for 1,120 yards with 11 touchdowns. In his final season in Greenville, SC in 2023 he ran for 154 yards on 31 carries with a touchdown against Western Carolina.

Roberto was selected as a team captain in 2023 and was a preseason All-Southern Conference selection. In 2022 he was chosen to the Conference Second-Team by the coaches and the media. Roberto also excelled in the classroom where he was a three-time All-Conference Honor Roll selection.

