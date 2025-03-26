Iowa Barnstormers Kid Captain Unveiled

March 26, 2025 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

Iowa Barnstormers News Release







Kickoff an Iowa Barnstormers game as a Kid Captain this season! The Iowa Barnstormers Kid Captain is presented by MOO'V Milk.

This unique ticket package allows YOU to get in the game as a Team Captain. Open to kids who are 14 years of age and younger, the Kid Captain will have the opportunity to deliver the game ball to center field and join the Barnstormers Team Captains to flip the coin and decide possession at the start of the game.

The Kid Captain Package is $150 and includes the following:

Four (4) Sideline Game Tickets

One (1) Pre-Game Field Pass

One (1) Youth Large T-Shirt

One (1) Game Ball

Our team photographers will be on site to get photos of the whole experience that will be shared with you in the days following the game!

There is one (1) package available per game. You can select your game here.

Please note: game tickets are digital and will be delivered through hyveetix.com after your purchase.

Questions? Contact the Iowa Barnstormers front office at 515-633-2255.

