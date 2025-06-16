Vegas Knight Hawks Announce Plans for College Knight

HENDERSON - Vegas Knight Hawks announced today, June 16, plans for College Knight, which will take place this Saturday, June 21 at Lee's Family Forum. The Knight Hawks will take on the Iowa Barnstormers at 6 p.m. PT that evening. The first 3,000 fans will receive sunglasses, the first 2,500 will receive a rally towel courtesy of Fox 5, and the first 1,000 will receive a commemorative game day poster. College Knight is presented by Fox 5.

To add to the game day experience, fans are encouraged to wear gear from UNLV or their alma mater, and the UNLV Lady Rebels women's basketball team will make a special appearance during the game. $2 beers will be available at select locations.

The Knight Hawks will host a school supply drive in partnership with Salvation Army prior to the game. Fans are encouraged to donate new school supplies that will benefit local students during the upcoming school year. Donation dropoff tables will be located at both the Sam & Ash Tiltyard and M Resort entrances.

College Knight will be televised on the Silver State Sports and Entertainment Network (SSSEN). Fans can also listen on 1230AM The Game, or stream the game on the IFL Network. Click here to purchase single-game tickets.







