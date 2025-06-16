Triple OT Thriller, Statement Wins

June 16, 2025 - Indoor Football League (IFL) News Release







Week 13 delivered one of the most dramatic games in IFL history-and plenty more with playoff implications. From a triple-overtime upset in the desert to consistent dominance in Quad City and Bay Area, the postseason picture continues to sharpen as teams hit the stretch run. Here's a full breakdown of this weekend's action.

Green Bay Blizzard (8-3) 75, Jacksonville Sharks (7-4) 43

Friday, June 13 - Resch Center

Max Meylor was unstoppable once again, delivering eight total touchdowns-five through the air and three on the ground-as the Blizzard pulled away in the second half with 42 points after halftime. Andre Williams added a 57-yard kickoff return TD as Green Bay showcased the league's most explosive offense.

Jacksonville got three rushing scores from Tyler Huff and two more from Larry McCammon but couldn't keep pace defensively. The Sharks gave up 10 touchdowns and were outscored 42-19 in the second half.

Week 14 brings critical matchups for both teams. Green Bay visits last-place Fishers, where a win keeps pressure on Quad City atop the East. Jacksonville hosts the Steamwheelers in a massive Eastern Conference clash that could decide playoff seeding or even a tiebreaker down the line.

Next: Green Bay (8-3) at Fishers (2-9) - Sat, June 21

Next: Quad City (9-2) at Jacksonville (7-4) - Sat, June 21

Tucson Sugar Skulls (4-6) 50, Arizona Rattlers (7-4) 47 (3OT)

Saturday, June 14 - Desert Diamond Arena

Tucson pulled off a miracle comeback in a game that may define their season. Down 34-9 early in the second half, the Sugar Skulls roared back to force overtime, then outlasted the Rattlers in a triple-OT classic. Jorge Reyna accounted for six total touchdowns-five passing, one rushing-and Kevin Macias drilled the game-winning field goal after an interception by Jamyest Williams in the third extra frame.

Arizona's offense looked dominant early behind Ron Brown Jr.'s four rushing scores and a huge night from Corey Reed Jr. (104 yards, 2 TDs), but the Rattlers gave up 20 unanswered points and turned the ball over three times in the second half and OT.

Tucson will try to ride the momentum back home against Northern Arizona in Week 14, a winnable game that could pull them closer to .500. The Rattlers must rebound fast-they head to Bay Area in a potential Western Conference seed-defining showdown.

Next: Northern Arizona (1-10) at Tucson (4-6) - Sat, June 21

Next: Arizona (7-4) at Bay Area (8-2) - Sun, June 22

Massachusetts Pirates (5-5) 66, Iowa Barnstormers (1-9) 35

Saturday, June 14 - Wells Fargo Arena

Kenji Bahar led a balanced and efficient Pirates attack, throwing five touchdown passes and adding another on the ground. Thomas Owens had two receiving scores and four players found the endzone on the ground as Massachusetts racked up 291 total yards and converted 6 of 7 red zone trips.

Iowa showed flashes behind Jalen Bracey's 110 yards and three touchdowns (two receiving, one rushing), but the Barnstormers struggled in protection, allowing four sacks, and converted just 1-of-11 third and fourth downs combined.

The Pirates return home for a huge game against Tulsa-both teams are fighting for playoff positioning in the East. Iowa, meanwhile, heads west to face Vegas, looking to snap a six-game losing skid and play spoiler.

Next: Tulsa (7-4) at Massachusetts (5-5) - Sat, June 21

Next: Iowa (1-9) at Vegas (6-5) - Sat, June 21

Tulsa Oilers (7-4) 41, San Antonio Gunslingers (3-8) 21

Saturday, June 14 - BOK Center

Tulsa controlled the game from start to finish, using a 13 unanswered fourth quarter run to put away San Antonio. TJ Edwards threw three touchdown passes and ran for two more, while Jerminic Smith led the receiving corps with 60 yards and two scores.

San Antonio stayed close for three quarters behind QB Joaquin Collazo's three total TDs, but penalties and red zone struggles (2-of-4) haunted them. The Gunslingers also surrendered a blocked field goal and a key turnover-on-downs in the second half that helped Tulsa build a two-score cushion.

Tulsa's road trip to Massachusetts in Week 14 carries playoff implications for both squads. San Antonio's playoff hopes are fading-they must find a way to beat the suddenly hot Strike Force in San Diego to stay alive.

Next: Tulsa (7-4) at Massachusetts (5-5) - Sat, June 21

Next: San Antonio (3-8) at San Diego (7-4) - Sun, June 22

Quad City Steamwheelers (9-2) 45, Fishers Freight (2-9) 28

Saturday, June 14 - Fishers Event Center

Quad City pulled away in the second quarter and never looked back, riding a complete team effort to their ninth win of the season. Quarterback Daquan Neal was efficient and explosive, throwing for 172 yards and two touchdowns-both to Jordan Vesey, who hauled in scores of 30 and 27 yards.

The Steamwheelers broke a unique 5-5 first-quarter tie with a dominant 23-point second frame that included two rushing touchdowns from Jarrod Ware Jr. and a 21-yard fumble return by Malik Duncan. Kyle Kaplan added field goals of 19 and 31 yards and went 3-of-5 on extra points. The defense held strong, forcing two interceptions and one sack while limiting Fishers to just 28 points.

Fishers showed fight in the second half. Carlos Davis threw for 181 yards and accounted for two total touchdowns, including a 17-yard run and a scoring strike to JT Stokes. Shane Simpson added a rushing touchdown and a two-point conversion, but it wasn't enough to overcome a 28-10 halftime deficit.

Quad City remains atop the Eastern Conference and now faces a major test at Jacksonville in Week 14. Fishers, still searching for their first win since Week 2, will host high-powered Green Bay in hopes of snapping an extended losing streak.

Next: Quad City (9-2) at Jacksonville (7-4) - Sat, June 21

Next: Green Bay (8-3) at Fishers (2-9) - Sat, June 21

San Diego Strike Force (7-4) 56, Northern Arizona Wranglers (2-9) 53

Saturday, June 14 - Findlay Toyota Center

San Diego escaped with a narrow 56-53 win in Prescott Valley after holding off a furious push from Northern Arizona in a game filled with momentum swings and explosive scoring. The Strike Force got strong performances from quarterback Nate Davis and running back Edward Vander, who combined for six touchdowns on the night.

Davis passed for 180 yards and two touchdowns and added a rushing score in the fourth quarter. Vander carried the load near the goal line, punching in three rushing TDs from short range. Dallas Daniels and John Maldonado each had a touchdown reception and two-point conversion, helping San Diego stay ahead during a high-scoring shootout.

Northern Arizona delivered one of its best offensive showings of the season. Quarterback Ramone Atkins rushed for two touchdowns, and Nolan Susel added two more on the ground. The Wranglers also got a spark from their defense and special teams-Mason Newton returned an interception 9 yards for a touchdown, and Arland Bruce added a 43-yard kickoff return score.

Michael Hall's 41-yard field goal and six PATs kept NAZ close, but they were unable to recover after San Diego scored 16 fourth-quarter points. The Strike Force move to 7-4 and return home to face San Antonio in Week 14. The Wranglers, still looking to snap a four-game skid, head to Tucson for a regional rivalry game.

Next: San Antonio (3-8) at San Diego (7-4) - Sun, June 22

Next: Northern Arizona (2-9) at Tucson (4-6) - Sat, June 21

Bay Area Panthers (8-2) 44, Vegas Knight Hawks (6-5) 31

Saturday, June 14 - Lee's Family Forum

Bay Area delivered a wire-to-wire win in Vegas, capitalizing on a strong first half and four touchdowns from running back Joshua Tomas to stay in control of the top seed in the Western Conference. The Panthers jumped out to a 15-0 halftime lead and never trailed, despite a pair of second-half surges from the Knight Hawks.

Tomas was the driving force all night, scoring on runs of 2, 2, and 12 yards-and adding a 16-yard touchdown reception from quarterback Josh Jones. Jones accounted for three total TDs, including a 1-yard keeper and a late toss to Tosin Oyekanmi that sealed the game. Bay Area's ground game churned out 129 yards on 29 carries and converted 4-of-5 red-zone trips.

Vegas finally came alive in the third quarter, as quarterback JaRome Johnson broke loose for touchdown runs of 6 and 29 yards. He added a late 5-yard scoring strike to CJ Windham Jr. with just 16 seconds left, but the Knight Hawks couldn't overcome the early deficit.

The win keeps Bay Area firmly in the top tier of the West heading into a massive Week 14 home matchup against Arizona. Vegas, meanwhile, faces a must-win scenario at home versus Iowa to solidify its playoff footing.

Next: Arizona (7-4) at Bay Area (8-2) - Sun, June 22

Next: Iowa (1-9) at Vegas (6-5) - Sat, June 21

Closing Thoughts

Week 13 featured the season's wildest game, a few statement wins, and more separation in the playoff picture. Quad City and Bay Area strengthened their cases for home-field advantage, while Tucson flipped the script with a huge upset. As we roll into Week 14, the races in both conferences are heating up-with seeding battles and elimination games now coming into full view.







Indoor Football League Stories from June 16, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.