Two Vegas Knight Hawks Players Named to 2025 All-IFL Second Team

Published on August 15, 2025 under Indoor Football League (IFL)

Vegas Knight Hawks News Release







HENDERSON - The Indoor Football League announced today, August 15, that Vegas Knight Hawks defensive back James Ceasar and defensive lineman Claude Davis have been named to the 2025 All-IFL Second Team Defense. This is the first time being named to an All-IFL team for Ceasar, and the third time for Davis.

In his second season with Vegas, Ceasar led the team in three categories with four interceptions, 16 pass break-ups, and 74 tackles in the regular season.

In his first full season as a Knight Hawk, Davis recorded 19.5 tackles, 9.5 TFL's, and a team-leading six sacks. Ceasar and Davis helped lead the Vegas defense to a second overall ranking at the end of the regular season.

The Knight Hawks finished the 2025 regular season with a record of 10-6. They recorded their first playoff victory and first Western Conference Championship title. Vegas will compete in the IFL National Championship in Tucson, AZ on Saturday, Aug. 23 at Tucson Arena.







