IFL Announces 2025 All-IFL Second Team Offense

SIOUX FALLS, SD - As voted on by the league's head coaches. These players delivered elite performances all season, cementing themselves among the best at their positions.

QUARTERBACK - Josh Jones, Bay Area Panthers

Josh Jones was a true dual threat for Bay Area in 2025, guiding the Panthers to one of the league's most balanced offenses. Through 17 games, Jones completed 59.8% of his passes (196-of-328) for 2,200 yards and 39 touchdowns while throwing just 11 interceptions. He also ranked first among all quarterbacks in rushing yards with 789 and fifth in rushing touchdowns with 22. That combination of arm talent and mobility made him a constant challenge for defenses.

RUNNING BACK - Pooka Williams, Massachusetts Pirates

Pooka Williams powered the Pirates' ground game all season, leading the league in rushing yards with 795 on 201 carries. His workhorse role was evident- he averaged more than 15 carries per game and scored 11 rushing touchdowns. With an ability to grind out tough yards while still producing explosive runs (longest rush: 41 yards), Williams was the steady heartbeat of Massachusetts' offense.

WIDE RECEIVER - TJ Davis, Green Bay Blizzard

Primarily known for his versatility, TJ Davis emerged as one of the IFL's premier playmakers in 2025. He caught 68 passes for 877 yards and 25 touchdowns, ranking third in the league in both receiving scores and yardage. A dependable red-zone target, Davis thrived in Green Bay's high-scoring attack, finishing as a constant difference-maker for the Blizzard.

WIDE RECEIVER - Deshon Stoudemire, Northern Arizona Wranglers

Stoudemire was a model of consistency in Northern Arizona's passing game, hauling in 73 receptions for 839 yards and 11 touchdowns. His 4.6 catches per game ranked among the league leaders, and his ability to move the chains kept the Wranglers' offense humming.

WIDE RECEIVER - Tyrese Chambers, Bay Area Panthers

Despite missing time, Chambers made every game count, producing 664 yards and 16 touchdowns on just 53 catches. His 12.5 yards per reception and knack for big plays- highlighted by a long catch of 45 yards- gave Bay Area a dangerous downfield threat to complement its balanced attack.

CENTER - Andrew Carter, Green Bay Blizzard

Anchoring one of the IFL's most explosive offenses, Andrew Carter was the steady force in the middle for a Green Bay squad that led the league in scoring at 53.7 points per game. His protection allowed quarterback Max Meylor and the Blizzard's versatile attack to thrive, while also opening lanes for a 1,600-yard rushing season.

OFFENSIVE LINE - Jake Parks, Green Bay Blizzard

As part of Green Bay's front five, Parks helped the Blizzard average 6.1 yards per play, ranking among the most efficient offenses in the IFL. His physical presence in both run blocking and pass protection made him an invaluable piece of the league's top scoring unit.

OFFENSIVE LINE - Jeremy Cooper, Fishers Freight

Fishers led the IFL in rushing yards per game at 126.7, and Cooper's work in the trenches was a major reason why. His push at the point of attack allowed the Freight to control tempo and wear down opposing defenses.

OFFENSIVE LINE - Laquinston Sharp, Fishers Freight

Another cornerstone of Fishers' dominant ground game, Sharp paired power with technique, giving his team a consistent edge in short-yardage and goal-line situations. His blocking helped the Freight lead the league with 62 rushing touchdowns.

KICKER - Kyle Kaplan, Quad City Steamwheelers

Kaplan was one of the IFL's most productive kickers in 2025, finishing second in total kicking points with 138. He converted 84-of-97 PATs and 18-of-36 field goals, providing reliability and range for a Quad City squad that scored nearly 47 points per game.

KICK RETURNER - Joshua Tomas, Bay Area Panthers

Tomas was a constant threat on special teams, returning 40 kicks for 647 yards and two touchdowns. His 55-yard return highlight showcased his explosiveness, and his presence gave Bay Area valuable field position throughout the season.

These Second Team selections proved all year that they could dominate at the highest level of indoor football. Their blend of production, consistency, and impact made them key contributors for their teams in 2025.







