3 Bay Area Playmakers Named to 2025 All-IFL Second Team

Published on August 15, 2025 under Indoor Football League (IFL)

Bay Area Panthers News Release







The Indoor Football League revealed the 2025 All-IFL Second Team on Friday, and with that, three different Bay Area Panthers heard their names called: quarterback Josh Jones, wide receiver Tyrese Chambers and kick returner Josh Tomas.

2025 may have concluded undesirably for the Panthers but the team featured some amazing individual performances, nonetheless. Jones, Chambers and Tomas were undoubted leaders on a Bay Area team with a tendency for highlight-reel plays.

"We had a really good team with some really talented players. I am grateful to have shared the field with them this year," declared Jones. "Thank you to the whole organization, coaches, and staff of the Bay Area Panthers for the opportunity to play, compete and win all year."

Jones-who was designated as the IFL's 2024 Offensive Rookie of the Year-was very productive for the Panthers this season. He paced the entire league with 789 rushing yards, using his legs to contribute 22 touchdowns. From there, Jones passed for another 39 scores to go along with 2,200 yards through the air.

Chambers-a speedster with collegiate experience from FIU and Maryland-was the Panthers' leading receiver in 2025. He compiled 53 catches for 664 receiving yards and 16 tuddies in just 13 games played. Naturally, Chambers was also named to the 2025 IFL All-Rookie Team.

Tomas-a dynamic athlete from Georgetown University-gained over 1,200 yards on offense in addition to 29 touchdowns, but it was his efforts on special teams that earned him an All-IFL Second-Team nod. As a kick returner, Tomas produced 647 more yards (16.2 AVG) with two scores. In all, he amassed 1,871 total yards in 2025.

The future is certainly bright for the Panthers. Head Coach and President of Football Operations Rob Keefe will strive to retain talent while simultaneously recruiting players who can help fill the team's voids for 2026.

Stay tuned for more news and league awards from the Indoor Football League campaign-especially with the release of the 2025 All-IFL First Team still to come.







