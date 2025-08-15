IFL Announces 2025 Second Team All-IFL Defense

Published on August 15, 2025 under Indoor Football League (IFL) News Release







As voted on by league coaches, these players consistently shut down opposing offenses, delivering big plays and steady production all season long.

DEFENSIVE LINE - Claude Davis, Vegas Knight Hawks

Davis was a disruptive force in the trenches for Vegas, tying for fifth in the IFL with 6 sacks. His relentless pressure also led to 2 forced fumbles, making him a constant headache for opposing quarterbacks.

DEFENSIVE LINE - Kivon Bennett, Jacksonville Sharks

Bennett was a pass-rushing anchor for the Sharks, producing 6 sacks and 15.5 tackles for loss. His speed created havoc for offenses and helped set the tone for Jacksonville's front seven.

DEFENSIVE LINE - Wallace Cowins Jr., San Diego Strike Force

Cowins Jr. made his presence felt behind the line of scrimmage with 11 tackles for loss and consistent penetration. His ability to collapse the pocket and stuff the run gave San Diego a reliable weapon up front.

LINEBACKER - Royce See, San Diego Strike Force

See was among the most active linebackers in the league, tallying 79.5 total tackles, 4 sacks, and 2 forced fumbles. His all-around skill set allowed him to impact both the pass rush and run defense.

LB/DB - Tre Harvey, Tulsa Oilers

Harvey was a tackling machine in the hybrid role, posting 96 total tackles, third-most in the IFL. His versatility in coverage and run support made him a valuable piece of Tulsa's defense.

DEFENSIVE BACK - Camron Harrell, Quad City Steamwheelers

Harrell combined lockdown coverage with big-play ability, tying for fourth in the league with 6 interceptions and leading the IFL in pass breakups with 24.

DEFENSIVE BACK - Malik Jones, Jacksonville Sharks

Jones was a turnover threat all year, recording 6 interceptions and 12 pass breakups. His coverage skills helped Jacksonville keep opposing passing games in check.

DEFENSIVE BACK - James Ceasar, Vegas Knight Hawks

Ceasar brought physical coverage and timely ball skills, finishing with 74 tackles, 4 interceptions and 16 pass breakups. He was a steady presence in the Vegas secondary throughout the season.

From backfield ballhawks to trench-wreckers, this Second Team group flipped games with sacks, takeaways, and drive-killing stops. They brought starter-caliber impact every week and set the bar for relentless, disciplined defense across the league.







