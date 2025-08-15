Tre Harvey Named All-IFL Second Team After Leading League in Tackles

Published on August 15, 2025 under Indoor Football League (IFL)

Tulsa, Okla. - Tulsa Oilers Football, a proud member of the IFL and powered by Community Care, is represented in the IFL end-of-season awards via the selection of Linebacker/Defensive Back, Tre Harvey, within the Second-Team All Defense category.

Harvey, has completed his third season as an Oiler, where he led the league's regular-season solo-tackle total in 2025 with 60, and finished the postseason run with 63 total, good for second in the rankings. The award-winning LB/DB in 2025 had 8.5 tackles for loss, three interceptions, and four pass breakups, along with a forced fumble.

"Harvey has been a consistent player for us over the last three years," said head coach Marvin Jones. "He has been a big part of the defense and has been instrumental in leading the guys. One thing I spoke to him about in the off-season was if he just puts the work in at the linebacker/defensive back positions, he can be one of the best, so it has been great having him the last three seasons."

Over his three seasons with Tulsa, the local defensive threat has 229.5 tackles, 167 being solo (72%) and 18 as tackles for loss (7%). The IFL standout has produced 18 pass breakups and five interceptions over his trio of seasons as a member of the Oilers.

