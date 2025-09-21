Tulsa Oilers to Host Open Tryout

Published on September 21, 2025 under Indoor Football League (IFL)

Tulsa Oilers News Release







The Tulsa Oilers will host an Open Tryout Event on Saturday, November 8, at the Ascension St. John Sportsplex in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

This event gives aspiring athletes the opportunity to showcase their skills through speed, skill, and team drills as the Oilers look for talent at all positions ahead of the 2026 season.

Event Details:

Date: Saturday, November 8, 2025

Time: Kickers & Offensive/Defensive Linemen report at 11:30 a.m. | All other positions report at 11:45 a.m.

Location: Ascension St. John Sportsplex

101 East 81st Street South, Tulsa, OK 74132

Cost: $80 (Online Pre-Registration Required)

Registration Link: Register Here

Players must bring turf shoes; water and t-shirts will be provided. All participants must complete registration prior to the event.







Indoor Football League Stories from September 21, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.