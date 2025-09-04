Oilers Extend Marvin Jones Through 2027

Tulsa, Okla. - Tulsa Oilers Football, a proud member of the IFL and powered by Community Care, extends Marvin Jones' contract through the 2027 season as the head coach of the Black and Gold.

Jones, comes off of leading the Oilers through their best regular season in team history, finishing 2025 at 10-6 and clinching a franchise-first playoff berth.

The returning head coach brings a history of success as a player and coach to his role in Tulsa, entering his eighth season as a professional head coach and his third with the Oilers.

"Coach Jones has done a terrific job with this team, getting us to the playoffs in only three seasons," said Oilers' owner Andy Scurto. "We are excited to extend his time with the Tulsa Oilers and want to give Coach Jones every opportunity to bring a championship to Tulsa."

Jones was born in Miami, Florida, where he attended and played football at Miami Northwestern High school, notable for producing NFL players such as himself, Amari Cooper, Teddy Bridgewater and 34 others since 1965.

Jones attended Florida State University, playing linebacker and defensive line from 1990-1992. In 1992, Jones became the first Florida State player to acquire two national awards within the same year, earning both the Butkus Award, as the nation's top linebacker and the Lombardi Award, given to the player who best exemplifies the character and discipline of Vince Lombardi, under award criteria. The former All-American earned Sporting News "College Football Player of the Year" in 1992, and a spot in the Florida State Football Hall of Fame in 2000 while having his number "55" retired by Florida State. Jones solidified his legacy as one of college football's greatest linebackers, entering the College Football Hall of Fame in 2022.

Following his collegiate career, Jones was selected fourth overall in the 1993 NFL draft by the New York Jets. The FSU great played 11 seasons for the Jets from 1993-2003, excluding the 1998 season. The former Seminole played 142 NFL games, compiling more than 1,200 tackles, with over 700 of those being solo.

Jones began coaching in 2014, serving as the Linebackers Coach of the Brooklyn Bolts in the FXFL. The Bolts led the league in all defensive categories, winning the championship that year. In 2015, Jones held the Defensive Coordinator role with the Hudson Valley Fort of the FXFL before returning in 2016 to the NFL as a coaching intern for the outside linebackers of the New York Jets under Todd Bowles, the current Tampa Bay Buccaneers Head Coach. In 2017, Jones entered the IFL for the first time as the Defensive Coordinator and eventual Interim Head Coach for the Colorado Crush. 2018 saw Jones move to the Cedar Rapids Titans of the IFL as Head Coach and Defensive Coordinator. His defense finished first in the IFL in passing yardage allowed. Jones moved to the CIF in 2019, joining the Omaha Beef as the Defensive Coordinator and making it to the Northern Conference Championship. He eventually became the Interim Head Coach, taking the job full time after the 2019 CIF season. Jones' role as Head Coach with the Beef lasted three seasons, from 2019 through 2022, excluding 2020 with the cancellation of the season due to COVID-19. Beginning in 2019 and still to this day, Jones serves as Defensive Coordinator of the Spiral Tropic Bowl in Daytona, Florida, which showcases college athletes through an all-star game that features them in front of NFL and CFL teams. "I am looking forward to evaluating the great talent in the northeast Oklahoma area and beyond," said Jones. "We are encouraged by the pedigree of young football talent that comes with being in this region for our recruiting process."

The former Omaha Beef head coach came to Tulsa, having posted an 18-8 record with Omaha, winning a championship in 2021 and making it to the championship in 2022.

Jones also founded the "Marvin Jones Charitable Foundation" in 1999 to serve underprivileged kids to help create productive citizens and serve their community.

