Tulsa Adds Billy Back to Coaching Staff

Published on September 10, 2025 under Indoor Football League (IFL)

The Tulsa Oilers have announced the hiring of Billy Back as the team's new Offensive Coordinator and Assistant Head Coach, bringing the five-time champion to Tulsa for the 2026 season.

Back brings a championship pedigree and a history of offensive success to the Oilers. Most recently, he served as Head Coach and Offensive Coordinator for the Tucson Sugar Skulls in 2024 and 2025. Prior to his time in Tucson, Back led the Frisco Fighters to the best record in the Indoor Football League for two straight seasons (2022-2023). Under his leadership, Frisco ranked near the top of the league in points scored, featured the league's top rushing offense, and boasted the best run defense in the IFL.

Back joined Frisco in 2022 after guiding the Spokane Shock to the 2021 IFL Playoffs, and in his first season with the Fighters, he led the team to a 14-2 regular season record and a berth in the Conference Championship.

A proven winner, Back spent two seasons with the Carolina Cobras (2018-2019), turning the expansion franchise into one of the NAL's top teams with back-to-back title game appearances, including a 2018 championship victory.

His coaching journey also includes head coaching stops with the Nashville Venom of the Professional Indoor Football League, where he captured a league championship in 2014, the Texas Revolution in 2013 and 2015, and the Cincinnati Commandos of the CIFL/UFL from 2009 to 2012. With the Commandos, Back won three championships, including a perfect 12-0 season in 2011, and earned Co-Coach of the Year honors in 2010.

With a resume stacked with championships and offensive firepower, Billy Back now brings his experience and winning mentality to Tulsa, ready to help lead the Oilers into a new era.







