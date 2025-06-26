Game 13 Preview: Quad City vs. Massachusetts

June 26, 2025 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

Following the road trip to the Sunshine State, the first-place Quad City Steamwheelers return home to Moline, Illinois, for a home game as they welcome an Eastern Conference opponent to the Quad Cities, the Massachusetts Pirates. After a slow start at 2-5, the Pirates are now on a four-game win streak and sit at 6-5 and are battling for a playoff spot. Meanwhile, despite a loss last week, the sQUAD still remain in first place with a 9-3 record, following the Green Bay Blizzard's loss versus the Fishers Freight last week.

Saturday is Military Appreciation Night! The evening is dedicated to honoring the brave men and women who have served and continue to serve in the United States Armed Forces. All service members with a valid military ID, active and veterans, can receive one free ticket at the Vibrant Arena box office for the game. The sQUAD will also wear special military-themed red, white, and blue uniforms to commemorate the occasion. Following the game, the game-worn jerseys will be auctioned off with proceeds directly benefiting local veterans.

Kick-off is at 7:05 p.m. on Saturday, June 28, at XUSD Field at Vibrant Arena at The MARK in Moline, IL. To watch online, head over to the IFL Network.

Last week, the Steamwheelers fell to the Jacksonville Sharks on the road, 65-33, but still remain in first place in the Eastern Conference. The sQUAD started strong with a field goal on their opening drive, but quickly fell behind and never regained the lead. Despite a quarterback sneak touchdown by Daquan Neal and solid returns from Camron Harrell, Quad City struggled with turnovers, including two costly fumbles near the goal line along with an interception. The offense showed flashes in the second half, with Neal connecting on touchdowns to both Keyvan Rudd and Jarrod Ware Jr., but defensive stops were hard to come by. Bubba Arslanian led the defense in tackles, yet the unit couldn't contain Jacksonville's ground attack, which ultimately proved fatal. Despite the loss, the Steamwheelers' rushing offense remains one of the best in the league, ranked fourth in rushing yards per game with 93.8, but their passing game leaves room for improvement with only 114.8 passing yards per game. Daquan Neal ranks seventh in the league in total rushing yards with 429 and tenth with 12 rushing touchdowns. Defensively, the Wheelers' defense has the second most sacks in the league with 16, largely in part due to KeShaun Moore leading the league with seven and Qaadir Sheppard with four, fifth most in the league. Linebacker Bubba Arslanian still leads the league by a wide margin with 102.5 tackles, 53 solo and 99 assisted tackles, both of which are league-leading.

QC - Players to Watch

Wide Receivers Group - Last week, quarterback Daquan Neal threw for a season-high 188 passing yards, 174 of which were hauled in by Wheelers' wide receivers. The receiver room for Quad City will need to make a big impact in this game against a Massachusetts defense that ranks middle of the pack against the pass but great against the run.

Camron Harrell / DB - In the first match-up in Lowell between these two teams, not only did Harrell have a pass break up and great coverage, he had a crucial kick return for a touchdown in the fourth quarter. Look for Harrell to try and contain a Pirates offense that has scored 40+ points in each of their four consecutive wins.

About the Pirates

Last week, the Pirates extended their winning streak to four games with a 58-37 victory over the Tulsa Oilers. Quarterback Kenji Bahar led the way, throwing for four touchdowns and rushing for two more. His top target, Teo Redding, hauled in three touchdowns and totaled 100 receiving yards. Running back Pooka Williams Jr. added both a rushing and receiving touchdown, and kicker Josh Gable chipped in with a 29-yard field goal. The Pirates' defense stepped up with key stops, including a fourth-down stand deep in their own territory. Guy Thomas and Matt Elam each recorded six tackles, with Thomas and Michael Mason adding tackles for loss. The Pirates bring a mix of a strong offense, but an even stronger defense that allows the second least amount of points per game with 37.6. An interesting aspect of this Pirates team is the sack discrepancies. Not only have they allowed the least amount of sacks, only one, they have forced the most sacks in the league, 17. Marquis Waters and DJ Dale both sit in the top five in the league in sacks, with Waters having six and Dale having 4.5 so far.

Massachusetts - Players to Watch

Pooka Williams Jr. / RB - Despite missing the first matchup between these two teams and only playing in eight games, Williams has the second most total rushing yards in the league with 549, only behind TJ Edwards. His 68.6 rushing yards per game are also second most in the league, so the Wheelers' defense will have to stop him if they want to shut down this Pirates offense.

Marcis Floyd / DB - In the first matchup, Floyd made three tackles and recovered a fumble in the Pirates' loss, but the defensive back leads Massachusetts with three interceptions so far this season. The former West Virginia Mountaineer will look to make even more of an impact on the field Saturday night than he did in week two.

Last Time Around....

The Steamwheelers and Pirates last met on 3/28/25 in Lowell, Massachusetts, and the Wheelers came out with a 37-33 win, which was a crucial early in the season road trip. Quarterback Daquan Neal led the way, completing 8/11 passes for 134 yards and two touchdowns, while also rushing for a score. Wide outs Keyvan Rudd and Jordan Vesey were key targets, combining for three touchdowns and 95 receiving yards. Bubba Arslanian sparked the defense with a pick-six and nine total tackles, while Camron Harrell made crucial plays, including a fourth-down pass breakup and a 31-yard kickoff return touchdown. Despite some turnovers, Quad City made big plays on both sides of the football to secure the victory.

