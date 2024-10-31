NAZ Wranglers 2025 Schedule Is Here

October 31, 2024 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

Northern Arizona Wranglers News Release







PRESCOTT VALLEY, Ariz. - The Northern Arizona Wranglers are ecstatic to announce their Official 2025 game schedule with 16 stellar matchups.

The Wranglers 2025 season schedule is filled with 16 total games, eight at home and eight on the road. The Wranglers will open their fifth season as a franchise on March 29th, with a home game against a newly formed expansion team, the Fishers Freight. The Freight will open their inaugural season with a tough road game against the Wranglers. The Wranglers are elated to begin the upcoming season inside the Findlay Toyota Center in front of their home fans. The Freight will be led by Head Coach Dixie Wooten, who was the offensive coordinator for the Bay Area Panthers during the past two seasons.

For their second matchup of 2025, the Wranglers will travel to San Jose, Calif. to take on the Bay Area Panthers and some familiar faces. Most notably at this point and time, former Wranglers coaches such as Les Moss, Rod Windsor & Rob Keefe. The Panthers will also have former Wranglers quarterback Josh Jones who is also reigning Indoor Football League Offensive Rookie of the Year. The Wranglers newly assembled star-studded coaching staff will have an early opportunity to face some notable pieces of the previous Wranglers regime.

The Wranglers eight home games will be against the following opponents, the Fishers Freight, Massachusetts Pirates, Arizona Rattlers, Vegas Knight Hawks, San Diego Strike Force, Bay Area Panthers, and two games at home against the Tucson Sugar Skulls.

The Wranglers will play 14 games against their fellow Western Conference foes, and two games against Eastern Conference opponents. The Wranglers will play three games apiece against both the Tucson Sugar Skulls, and Vegas Knight Hawks.

To view the Wranglers full 2025 season schedule, please visit the link below. You can also view each game in the graphic image attached to this story above, or on any of the Wranglers social media pages. (All games in the schedule on the Wranglers website and pages will be listed in AZ time.)

https://nazwranglers.com/sports/football/schedule?path=football

The Northern Arizona Wranglers 2025 HOME games, with dates and matchups, are listed below. (All games are listed in AZ time.)

Saturday, March 29th, 6:05 P.M. vs Fishers Freight

Saturday, April 19th, 6:05 P.M. vs Tucson Sugar Skulls

Saturday, May 17th, 6:05 P.M. vs Massachusetts Pirates

Saturday, May 24th, 6:05 P.M. vs Arizona Rattlers

Saturday, June 7th, 6:05 P.M. vs Vegas Knight Hawks

Saturday, June 14th, 6:05 P.M. vs San Diego Strike Force

Saturday, June 28th, 6:05 P.M. vs Bay Area Panthers

Saturday, July 12th, 6:05 P.M. vs Tucson Sugar Skulls

