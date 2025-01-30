Northern Arizona Wranglers Announce Open Tryouts for 2025 Season

January 30, 2025 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

Northern Arizona Wranglers News Release







The Northern Arizona Wranglers are hosting open tryouts as they build their 2025 roster. Head Coach Ron James and the Wranglers coaching staff will evaluate all participants.

Tryout Details:

Date: Saturday, March 8, 2025

Time: 9 AM - 12 PM (Registration at 8:30 AM)

Location: The Wheelhouse Sports Complex, 10401 Hwy 89A, Prescott Valley, AZ 86315

Cost: $65 pre-registration | $75 day of (cash only)

Athlete Requirements:

Must be 18 years or older to participate.

Digital confirmation required for entry (phone or printed copy).

Players must sign a waiver at check-in.

Non-contact tryout - No helmets or pads. Bring cleats, shorts, and gear.

No locker rooms available; restrooms will be accessible.

Participants must bring their own water or sports drinks.

Testing & Drills:

Field turf playing surface.

Individual warm-ups.

Performance tests: 40-yard dash, pro agility drills, and broad jump.

Position-specific drills, one-on-one competition, and group offense vs. defense drills led by the coaching staff.

Register now: https://bit.ly/4hCit0L. Don't miss your chance to showcase your talent.

