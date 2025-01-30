Tucson Sugar Skulls Hosting Tryouts March 8th, 2025

January 30, 2025 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

Tucson Sugar Skulls News Release







Tucson, AZ - The Tucson Sugar Skulls announce an open tryout on Saturday, March 8, 2025, at Kino Sports Complex in Tucson, Arizona. This open tryout offers players a job interview to demonstrate their talent in front of the Tucson Sugar Skulls coaching staff, with the potential to earn a spot on the 2025 roster.

Event Details:

Date: Saturday, March 8, 2025

Location: Kino Sports Complex, Field 3. 2500 E Ajo Way, Tucson, AZ 85713

Registration Time: 8:00 a.m. - 8:55 a.m.

Tryout Start Time: 9:00 a.m.

Cost: $80 (cash or money order only, no personal checks)

Registration Requirements:

Participants must register at the registration table upon arrival to take part in the tryout. Registration will be open from 8:00 a.m. to 8:55 a.m., and the tryout will begin promptly at 9:00 a.m. The participation fee is $80, payable in cash or money order only (personal checks will not be accepted).

What to Bring:

Participants are required to bring their own cleats, shorts, and any personal accessories needed for the tryout. The event will be non-contact, so pads and helmets are not necessary. Please note that locker room facilities will not be available, but restrooms will be accessible on-site. Athletes should arrive dressed and prepared to compete.

Location Information:

Tryout Venue: Kino Sports Complex, Field 3

2500 E Ajo Way, Tucson, AZ 85713

Please enter through Forgeus Ave, take the first right. Parking will be available on the main lot.

LINKS TO FILM AND PLAYER RESUMES CAN BE SENT TO: bback@tucsonsugarskulls.com

