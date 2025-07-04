Back in the Fight: Sugar Skulls Battle Gunslingers in San Antonio

July 4, 2025 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

TUCSON, AZ - The Tucson Sugar Skulls hit the road this Saturday, July 6, for a critical Western Conference showdown against the 3-9 San Antonio Gunslingers at Freeman Coliseum. Kickoff is set for 4:05 PM (PT) as the Sugar Skulls look to get back in the win column and stay alive in the playoff race.

Now sitting at 5-7, Tucson aims to bounce back from a narrow home loss and close out the season strong. With both teams fighting for postseason relevance, Saturday's contest is shaping up to be a must-win battle on both sidelines.

Looking Back at Vegas

In one of their most explosive offensive performances of the season, the Sugar Skulls went toe-to-toe with the Vegas Knight Hawks in a 59-55 shootout loss. Despite the result, Tucson piled up over 330 total yards and scored eight touchdowns, showing just how dangerous this team can be when firing on all cylinders.

Quarterback Jorge Reyna was locked in, spreading the ball to key weapons like Larry Tripp Harrington, Jerome Buckner, and a red-hot Jamyest Williams, who added three rushing touchdowns. The Skulls' offense looked unstoppable for much of the night, keeping the game within reach until the final seconds.

Defensively, Tucson created momentum with big plays from Ahmad Lyons, who recovered a crucial fumble, and Tariq Bracy, who ripped away a late-game interception. But Vegas capitalized on key moments, including a late penalty that pushed back a potential game-tying two-point conversion.

Next Up: San Antonio Road Test

Saturday's matchup brings a different kind of challenge as the Sugar Skulls prepare to face a 3-9 Gunslingers team currently on a three-game losing streak. San Antonio has struggled at home this season with a 1-4 record but remains dangerous with a defense capable of forcing turnovers and shifting momentum quickly. Tucson will look to take control early and lean on its now-proven rushing trio of Williams, Davonte Sapp-Lynch, and Harrington. That ground attack has powered Tucson to 13 rushing touchdowns in the past three games, and it will be key in keeping San Antonio's offense off the field and the clock in the Skulls' favor.

Reyna's continued chemistry with his receiving corps, combined with smart clock management and defensive discipline, will be crucial to securing a much-needed road win.

Staying in the Fight

With just a few games remaining, every snap carries weight for the Sugar Skulls. A win on Saturday would move Tucson to 6-7 and keep them firmly in contention for a playoff spot in the competitive Western Conference. The team's recent performances have shown resilience, firepower, and grit. Now, they're determined to put it all together for a full four quarters. San Antonio may be down, but the Skulls know better than to overlook a hungry conference rival.

Catch all the action live this Saturday on the IFL Network, and follow @sugarskullsfootball across all social media platforms for updates, highlights, and behind-the-scenes coverage. Visit www.tucsonsugarskulls.com for tickets to the next home game and all team updates.







