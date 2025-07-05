Sugar Skulls Shine in Strong Win over the San Antonio Gunslingers

TUCSON, AZ - The Tucson Sugar Skulls made franchise history on Saturday night with their first-ever victory over the San Antonio Gunslingers, dominating from start to finish in a 58-27 display of talent. With San Antonio already eliminated from playoff contention, the Skulls faced a team with nothing to lose and responded with their most complete performance of the season.

Fast Start and First Quarter Fireworks

Tucson set the tone immediately, recovering a fumbled snap by San Antonio's quarterback just 13 yards from the end zone. Three plays later, Devonte Sapp-Lynch powered in for the score to give the Skulls early control. San Antonio answered quickly thanks to great field position after a failed onside kick, and the two teams traded rushing touchdowns through a fast-paced first quarter.

Tucson reclaimed the lead with QB Jorge Reyna finding new addition Spencer Tears in the end zone for his first touchdown as a Sugar Skull. As the quarter closed, a costly unsportsmanlike conduct penalty on Tucson set the tone for a chippy, physical game.

Capitalizing on Mistakes

The second quarter began with the Gunslingers attempting a deuce, a bold move to close the gap in possessions but the kick missed just wide. Starting from their own 10 after a penalty, the Skulls methodically moved downfield and capped off the drive with a Reyna rushing touchdown to go up 21-14.

From there, the Tucson defense took over. Ahmad Lyons jumped a route for a highlight-reel pick-six, his third interception of the season, shifting momentum firmly to the Skulls. The Gunslingers responded with a quick touchdown, but Tucson executed a textbook final-minute drive, with Harrington pulling in a last-second score before halftime to push the lead to 42-21.

Clock Management and Crushing Pressure

The third quarter was all about control. Tucson opened with a long drive ending in a field goal from Macias, who was precise throughout the night. The defense then forced a turnover on downs, and Macias hit another field goal to extend the lead to 48-21. The Skulls showcased their ability to control the tempo and manage the clock, grinding down possessions while maintaining pressure on both sides of the ball.

San Antonio began to show signs of resignation, but Tucson stayed locked in. Tre Henry consistently brought pressure from the edge, blowing up run plays and collapsing the pocket. Meanwhile, newcomers Oakley and Tears each found the end zone in their Sugar Skulls debuts, signs of depth and adaptability on a team clicking at the right time.

Sealing the Deal

As the fourth quarter ticked away, Macias continued his standout night with a third field goal, bringing his point total to 17, nearly half of Tucson's second-half scoring. With the defense continuing to lock down San Antonio's efforts, the Skulls capped off the game with a final touchdown by Bradyn Oakley, who dove across the goal line in a hard-earned rushing touchdown. The 58-27 final marked not just a milestone win, but a statement of intent for a team still fighting for the postseason.

What's Next

Now 6-7, the Sugar Skulls head north to face the 1-12 Northern Arizona Wranglers, a team Tucson has already defeated twice this season. With playoffs still on the table, this matchup presents Coach Back and the team with an opportunity to refine their play, secure another win, and continue building on their late-season surge.

