July 5, 2025 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

Massachusetts Pirates News Release









Massachusetts Pirates pass rush vs. the Iowa Barnstormers

LOWELL, MA - Massachusetts wide receiver Thomas went over 100 regular-season career touchdowns with three touchdown receptions as the Pirates defeated the Iowa Barnstormers 54-31 at the Tsongas Center. The win moved the Pirates (7-6) into a playoff spot in the Indoor Football League's Eastern Conference. For Iowa (1-12), it was their ninth consecutive loss.

The Pirates scored on the first play of the game as quarterback Kenji Bahar threw a 43-yard bomb to Teo Redding. Kicker Josh Gable added the point after for a seven-to-nothing lead.

Iowa's Gabriel Rui missed a 38-yard field goal attempt, but the Barnstormers' Jacorey Benjamin intercepted Bahar to get the ball back. As the drive stalled, Rui attempted a 54-yard field goal that was no good, and that's when the Pirates took the game over. Bahar would lead Massachusetts on a seven-play 45-yard drive that saw him score his first rushing touchdown of the night on a four-yard scamper. The point after was no good, and the Pirates led 13-0.

The Pirates' defense would then get its first of three interceptions in the first half as Destin Mack picked off Iowa quarterback James Cahoon. Three plays later, it was Owens catching his first of three TD passes. His 14-yard grab gave Massachusetts a 20-0 lead.

After a four-and-out for the Barnstormers, it took just two plays for the Pirates to score again. This time it was Bahar to Steven McBride from 14 yards out. For McBride, it was his first touchdown reception of the season, making the score 27-0. Mack then picked up his second interception of the game for the Pirates' fifth consecutive defensive stop. Three plays and 37 yards later, it was Bahar scoring on a 14-yard touchdown run for a 34-0 lead with 2:11 to play in the half.

Iowa finally got on the board as Khaleb Hood returned the ensuing kickoff 26 yards to the 16-yard line. On first and goal from the three, backup quarterback Grant Rohach came on and would hand off to Quain Williams for a two-yard touchdown run to make the score 34-6. The Pirates would come back on their next possession with Bahar connecting with Owens on a 14-yard pass play for the final points of the half. The score was Owens' 100th regular-season career touchdown. The Pirates closed out the first half with Marcis Floyd intercepting Cahoon for the third time in the half.

Iowa showed some resolve in the second half, as on the first play of the third quarter, Cahoon went down the middle of the field to Williams with a 30-yard strike for a touchdown. On the kickoff, Rui drilled the ball off of the Pirates' Smoke Monday, and Demonte Martin of the Barnstormers recovered it. It took just four plays for Iowa to score again as the 42-yard drive was capped off with Raheem Harvery pulling in a 13-yard catch, and the scoreboard read 40-19.

Massachusetts' only possession of the quarter would result in a touchdown as Owens made a leaping catch on a 19-yard pass in the endzone for his third score of the game. After three quarters, the Pirates led 47-19.

In the final quarter, Williams scored his third touchdown of the game for the Barnstormers with an eight-yard reception to put Iowa down 47-25. Bahar answered on the Pirates' next possession with his third rushing touchdown of the night on a one-yard run to make the score 54-25. The last touchdown of the night was a seven-yard pass from Cahoon to Hood for the 54-31 final.

With his three touchdown receptions, Owens now has 101 career regular-season touchdowns with 95 TD receptions, four rushing scores, and two kick returns. He also has 13 career postseason touchdown receptions for an all-time total of 114 in his six years with the Pirates.

The Pirates will now go on the road to face the Tulsa Oilers on Saturday, July 12, at 8:05 Eastern time.

