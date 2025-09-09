Sugar Skulls and Coach Billy Back Part Ways

TUCSON, AZ - The Tucson Sugar Skulls and Head Coach Billy Back have mutually agreed to part ways after two seasons.

"We appreciate the experience and determination Billy brought to the Sugar Skulls, and the team showed improvement last season," said Sugar Skulls Owner Cathy Guy. "But after a two-year evaluation, we both thought it was best to part ways. Billy is a championship coach, and we wish him all the best."

With Tucson serving as host to the next two Indoor Football League National Championship games, the franchise has a priority to build a championship caliber club to have the opportunity to not only host but play in the title game.

"Getting our team to the national championship game in the next two years is a high priority for us," Guy said. "We feel we have the resources and community and fan support to get that done."

Coach Back posted an 8-24 record in his two seasons in Tucson. The Sugar Skulls were in playoff contention until the last few weeks of the 2025 season but ended the year on a three-game losing streak and finished with a 6-10 record. Their last playoff appearance was in 2023.

A search for a new coach for the 2026 season has begun and discussions are currently ongoing with candidates.







