Sharks Add Two NFL Prospects to the 2026 Roster

Published on September 9, 2025 under Indoor Football League (IFL)

JACKSONVILLE, FL - The Sharks are thrilled to invite two noteworthy rookies to training camp for the upcoming 2026 season. LB Noah Martin, a former NFL prospect from Samford University, and WR Billy Bowens, also a Pro-Day attendee from Boise State, head to the Sunshine State to bring their skills to the Tank.

Noah Martin (6'0, 240 lbs) brought a wide variety of valuable skills to Samford on and off the field. In 2024, he had a season-high of 14 tackles, one interception, and one sack. Throughout his career, he played in 53 games. Martin was the first Bulldog since 2019 to make triple-digit tackles with 228 solo tackles and 194 assists. He also racked up 40.5 tackles for loss, pushing his opponents back a total of 131 yards. Martin's quick adaptability helped him secure three fumble recoveries, four interceptions, four forced fumbles and 10 defended passes. Martin's versatility as a run-defender makes him an outstanding addition to the Shark's roster.

Playing for the Sharks will be one of many honorable accolades Noah Martin has received in his career. Throughout his time at Samford, Martin earned a spot at the Buffalo Bills' Rookie Mini Camp and gained interest from the Detroit Lions. He was on the SoCon All-Freshman Team, was First Team All-SoCon, an AP Third Team All-American, a finalist for the prestigious Buck Buchanan Award reserved for only the top defensive players in Football Champions Subdivision (FCS) and attended the College Gridiron Showcase (CGS) All-Star Meetup all while completing his master's in accounting.

Billy Bowens (6 '2, 190 lbs) played at Boise State for six years, where he recorded 77 receptions and for 1,024 yards and 5 touchdowns. In 2023, set his personal record with a 52-yard reception. Bowens also received an extremely well-deserved invite to the NFL Combine in 2025. These spots were reserved for only 13 Boise State players. Bowens also made his mark in the classroom, serving as a 2x National Football Foundation Hampshire Honor Society member and earned the Academic All-Mountain West award an astounding four years in a row.

The Sharks are honored to welcome these accomplished men to the field. Both Martin and Bowens bring skill, determination, and an excellent work ethic to the Sharks roster.







