Skulls' Comeback Falls Just Short in Desert Shootout against Vegas

June 30, 2025 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

Tucson Sugar Skulls News Release







TUCSON, AZ- In an exhilarating showdown at the Boneyard on Sunday night, the Tucson Sugar Skulls came up just short in a 59-55 loss to the Vegas Knight Hawks. Despite a challenging first quarter, Tucson roared back with over 330 yards of offense, 8 touchdowns, and a game filled with standout plays on both sides of the ball.

First Half Comeback

The Knight Hawks rode their momentum from their last game right into the Boneyard, kicking off the game with a deuce and promptly causing a turnover on downs against the Sugar Skulls. They scored two rushing touchdowns on both their first quarter drives and stymied Tucson again, this time on three straight stops inches short of the endzone. They rolled into the 2nd quarter looking in total control, up 16-0.

The Sugar Skulls stepped it up big time and played a near-perfect quarter. It started with a march down the field on the ground and through the air, and was punctuated by a one-yard touchdown pass from Jorge Reyna to Tripp Harrington. An unforced fumble and recovery by Ahmad Lyons on the following possession led to an electric seven-yard rushing touchdown by Jaymest Williams. The two teams then traded scores as Vegas put two touchdowns on the board while Tucson ran in one and kicked a field goal as time expired to close the gap 22-31.

Second Half Shootout

The second quarter was a good representation of the rest of the game, two offenses that refused to slow down, exchanging blow after blow. Vegas struck quickly in the third with a 15-yard rushing touchdown, but Tucson answered with Drew Dixon driving in from six yards out. The only full drive to end without a touchdown this half came at the end of the third on what looked like a long completion by Vegas, only to end up in the clutches of Tariq Bracy as he ripped the ball from the receiver's hands.

The scoring campaign continues into the fourth quarter with Devonte Sapp-Lynch adding his second rushing touchdown, and a huge QB keeper by Reyna set up Williams' third score. Harrington hauled in his second touchdown of the night in the final minute, but a 15-yard taunting penalty backed up the two-point attempt, which was no good. After Vegas recovered Tucson's last second onside kick, they ran out the clock, leaving Tucson at 55 points to the Knight Hawks' 59.

What's Next?

The Sugar Skulls now look to bounce back as they travel to take on the San Antonio Gunslingers on Saturday, July 5 at 4:05 PM. Tucson will look to add another win to their record and aim to build on their offensive momentum. Every game counts in pursuit of a late-season surge.







Indoor Football League Stories from June 30, 2025

Skulls' Comeback Falls Just Short in Desert Shootout against Vegas - Tucson Sugar Skulls

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.