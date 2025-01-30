Blizzard Sign Wide Receiver Antonio Collins

January 30, 2025 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

Green Bay Blizzard News Release







The Green Bay Blizzard have signed WR Antonio Collins for the 2025 season.

Antonio (Tony) Collins (6-4, 220) is a Fort Worth, Texas native. The 2025 season will be the start of his professional career. Although he played tight end in college, he will join the Green Bay Blizzard as an IFL rookie wide receiver.

From 2018 to 2022, Tony Collins played for Carroll College in Helena, Montana, a program in the Frontier Conference of the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA). Through those seasons, he appeared in 37 games and recorded 108 receptions for 1,609 yards and 15 touchdowns. In 2019, Collins was selected as a Second Team All-Frontier Conference TE. Then, during his senior season, Collins and the Fighting Saints earned an NAIA playoff berth after achieving a record of 8-3.

Now, Collins will begin his professional career, but he will line up as a wide receiver instead of a tight end, which he played throughout college. Learning the indoor game while adjusting to an alternate position may pose a challenge, but Collins is grateful and ready to work. He recently told the Green Bay Blizzard, "I appreciate the coaches for the opportunity. [I am] looking forward to representing the Blizzard and putting on for the city of Green Bay."

Follow the Green Bay Blizzard Facebook, Instagram, and X to stay updated on signings. Fans can also keep an eye on greenbayblizzard.com for more information!

• Discuss this story on the Indoor Football League message board...





Indoor Football League Stories from January 30, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.