Defensive Back Kentrell Pierce Signs
January 30, 2025 - Indoor Football League (IFL)
Tulsa Oilers News Release
Tulsa, Okla. - Tulsa Oilers Football, a proud member of the IFL and powered by Community Care, announce the addition of former Frisco Fighter defensive back, Kentrell Pierce.
Pierce, was most recently with the Frisco Fighter during the 2024 IFL season.
The Calumet City, Illinois native finished his college career at Lincoln University with 22 solo tackles, along with 12 pass breakups, and one interception in 10 games. Prior to Lincoln, the former Frisco defensive back played at Laney College and in nine games, recorded 10 tackles, four pass breakups and one interception.
