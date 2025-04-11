Tulsa Comes up Short in Overtime

April 11, 2025 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

Tulsa, Okla. - Tulsa Oilers Football, a proud member of the IFL and powered by Community Care, fell in overtime, 74-68, in Green Bay to drop to 1-2 on the season.

Green Bay would open up the game with the first touchdown but it was followed up by *JuJu Augustine*, who returned the following kickoff for a touchdown on a run from the back of his own endzone, a missed extra point would set the score at 7-6 Blizzard. It was all offense from then on as the first half would conclude at a score of 40-38 in favor of Tulsa, after touchdown catches from* Phazione McClurge*, *Cole Blackman* and Augustine.

Tulsa received the ball to start the second half and began the third quarter scoring with a touchdown catch from McClurge to go up 47-38.* TJ Edwards* added three straight rushing touchdowns throughout the second half to keep the game tight, leading up to a 68-61 Oilers lead with 0:43 to go in the game.

Green Bay would tie it and force overtime where the Oilers had their field goal attempt blocked, leading to an eventual touchdown by the Blizzard on the following drive to end the night 74-68 in favor of Green Bay.

Tulsa will see their home opener on April 19th, against the San Antonio Gunslingers, kickoff is set for 7:05pm CT at the BOK Center.

