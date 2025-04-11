Freight Aim to Steal Win from Massachusetts Pirates

April 11, 2025 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

Fishers Freight News Release







FISHERS - The Fishers Freight will head to Massachusetts to take on the Pirates for their third game of the season on Saturday. The Freight are looking to keep their undefeated streak intact while the Pirates are still looking for their first win.

KEEP THE MOMENTUM

The Fishers Freight are one of four teams left who are undefeated after week three. The others are the Jacksonville Sharks and Quad City Steamwheelers, who are both in the Eastern Conference with the Freight and are the two teams who have beaten Massachusetts already this season.

SCOUTING REPORT

The Massachusetts Pirates are coming into this game with a 0-2 record this season after making it to the IFL Championship game last year and losing to the Arizona Rattlers 53-16. Massachusetts announced on Thursday changes to their roster including the addition of kicker Josh Gable and quarterback Felix Harper. Harper has played for the Bay Area Panthers for the last two seasons.

