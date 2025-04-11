Sugar Skulls Set for Home Opener against Jacksonville Sharks

April 11, 2025 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

Tucson Sugar Skulls News Release







TUCSON, AZ - The Tucson Sugar Skulls are poised to ignite their 2025 home campaign this Saturday, April 12, at 6:05 PM MST, hosting the Jacksonville Sharks at the Tucson Convention Center. This inaugural clash between the two franchises promises an electrifying atmosphere as Tucson fans welcome their team back to the gridiron.

A Fresh Start at Home

After a challenging 48-33 road defeat to the Arizona Rattlers in Week 2 of the IFL, followed by an early-season bye, the Sugar Skulls are eager to rebound. The offense showcased its potential in the opener, with running back Davonte Sapp-Lynch leading the charge, tallying two rushing touchdowns and a two-point conversion. Defensively, Nyles Gaddy's early fumble recovery and Bir'on Murry's second-half interception highlighted the unit's playmaking abilities.

Sharks Swim into New Territory

The Sharks may be new to the IFL, but they bring experience and physicality. Their lineup features dynamic players such as running back Tyler King, defensive back Tyrese Ross and Quarterback Kaleb Barker. Tucson will need to lean on its playmakers and feed off the home crowd's energy to take control early and stay locked in.

With the season just getting started, this home opener is more than just another game, it's a chance to make a statement.

Tucson Hosts the Championship

Adding significance to this season, Tucson has been designated as the host city for the National Championship Game for the next three years, elevating the stakes for every home matchup. The Sugar Skulls aim to capitalize on this opportunity, starting with a strong performance against Jacksonville.

Kickoff is scheduled for 6:05 PM MST this Saturday. Tickets are available at tucsonsugarskulls.com, or fans can catch the action live on the IFL Network.

• Discuss this story on the Indoor Football League message board...





Indoor Football League Stories from April 11, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.