Know Before You Go - April 11

April 11, 2025 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

Green Bay Blizzard News Release







Kick-off against the Tulsa Oilers is at 6:05pm. We have a SPECIAL DOORS OPEN TIME at 4:00pm for this game! At 4 PM we're turning the Resch Center Bud Light Lounge into a pregame arcade! Check out the timeline below...

- Pre-game Arcade: 4:00pm - 5:45pm, come in your best Video Game costume

& stop by the Gnome Games & Marcus Theaters tables!

- $5 Kids Night Combo: Popcorn & Gatorade

Then, after the game stick around for our fan favorite Post-Game Laser Show! This year we're leveling up with a video game twist you won't want to miss.

Please arrive early to park due to road closures! Limited parking is available in the Blue Lot on Armed Forces Drive, with access from Holmgren Way. Like other Resch Center event days, parking is available on area streets and at nearby businesses. Please plan accordingly to arrive in time for your event.

