Blizzard Win in Shootout Over Oilers

April 11, 2025 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

Green Bay Blizzard News Release







It was Kids Night at the Resch Center, and the Blizzard did not disappoint. Green Bay moved to 4-0 all-time against the Tulsa Oilers, taking them down in a wild overtime thriller, 74-68.

Here's the full recap of how it all went down.

This game started with a bang as T.J. Davis took the opening kickoff all the way to the four-yard line. Max Meylor capitalized right away, punching it in for a rushing touchdown to give the Blizzard an early 7-0 lead. But things heated up even more when JuJu Augustine responded by returning Tulsa's opening kickoff for a touchdown of his own. A missed extra point by new Oilers kicker Rio Ramirez kept Green Bay in front, 7-6. The Blizzard offense did not slow down. Meylor connected with Lowell Patron Jr. for another score to make it 14-6. Tulsa answered quickly, with TJ Edwards launching a bomb to Phazione McClurge. This time, Ramirez nailed the extra point, cutting the lead to 14-13 with 3:42 left in the first quarter.

Early in the second quarter, Green Bay had the ball, and Max Meylor turned a mistake into magic. As he stepped up in the pocket and took off toward the end zone, he lost the ball-but it bounced right back to him like a basketball. He scooped it up, spun through a defender, and found paydirt to put the Blizzard up 21-13. Tulsa kept rolling, though. TJ Edwards hit Cole Blackman for a touchdown to pull the Oilers within one, 21-20. As you can tell, this one was all offense early, and it stayed that way. Meylor tossed another touchdown, this time to Harry Ballard III, pushing the lead to 28-20. Ballard had three scores the last time he faced Tulsa at the Resch Center just a year ago. But the Oilers answered fast. Edwards found JuJu Augustine for a touchdown to make it 28-27. Green Bay looked to keep pace and went for it on fourth-and-one with the "tush push," but got stuffed-marking the first defensive stop and turnover of the game. Tulsa took advantage, taking their first lead of the night as Edwards found Blackman again to go up 28-33. Green Bay shook off the turnover quickly. Meylor connected with T.J. Davis for another score to cut the deficit to 33-35. Still, the Oilers would not be slowed down. Augustine snagged his third touchdown of the half to extend Tulsa's lead to 35-40. With time winding down, Green Bay got one more shot before the break. Andrew Mevis, the reigning IFL Special Teams Player of the Week, drilled a 42-yard field goal to send the Blizzard into halftime trailing just 38-40.

Tulsa opened the second half with the ball and picked up right where they left off. Edwards connected with Phazione McClurge for another score, extending the lead to 38-47. Green Bay answered with a more methodical drive, chewing nearly five minutes off the clock before Kymani "Kimo" Clarke punched in his IFL-leading 10th touchdown of the season, closing the gap to 45-47. Edwards kept his big day rolling, running one in himself for his seventh total touchdown, pushing the Oilers' lead to 45-54 with 1:31 left in the third quarter.

Green Bay opened the fourth with the ball, and Kimo Clarke powered in his second touchdown of the day to keep the Blizzard within striking distance at 52-54. But Edwards responded once again, using his legs to extend Tulsa's lead to 61-52 with 8:53 to go. The Blizzard were not backing down. Clarke found the end zone for the third time, this one with some help from his teammates, who gave him the extra push across the goal line, cutting it to 59-61. Then came one of the game's biggest moments as Andrew Mevis stepped up and drilled a deuce, tying things up at 61 with 5:50 remaining. Tulsa still had some magic left, and Edwards stayed hot, scoring his ninth touchdown of the game to put the Oilers back on top, 68-61, with just 43 seconds to play. With the game on the line, Max Meylor came through, leading a clutch drive and finding the end zone to even it up at 68-68 and send it to overtime.

In overtime, Tulsa's offense finally hit a wall. The Blizzard defense came up with their best series of the night, forcing the Oilers to settle for a field goal attempt. But Blizzard D-lineman Allen Henry came up huge, blocking the Tulsa kick and giving Green Bay a chance to win it. Needing just a score to end the game, the Blizzard leaned on their guy. Kimo Clarke got the handoff and powered his way in, sealing the win for Green Bay.

Green Bay (2-2) now gets a much-needed bye week before hitting the road to face the Massachusetts Pirates on April 27, a rematch from last year's Eastern Conference Championship. As for Tulsa (1-2), they will be back in action next week, hosting the San Antonio Gunslingers, a team they beat 28-20 in the season opener.

Written by: Casey Hibbard

• Discuss this story on the Indoor Football League message board...





Indoor Football League Stories from April 11, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.