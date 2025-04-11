Rattlers Gear up for Gunslingers at Home

April 11, 2025 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

Arizona Rattlers News Release







Glendale, AZ - Fresh off a dramatic, last-second comeback victory over the Green Bay Blizzard, the Arizona Rattlers (2-0) are riding high into Week Four as the San Antonio Gunslingers step into the snakepit Saturday, April 12th, 6:05 PM MST at the Desert Diamond Arena.

Rematch in the Desert

The Rattlers and the Gunslingers have faced off just once in the past year, where the Rattlers were victorious with a 41-34 win at the Gunslingers' home stadium. The Gunslingers put up a strong fight, capitalizing on Rattlers' mistakes and outgaining them in both passing and receiving yards. But Rattlers' offensive chemistry proved decisive, consistently finding the end zone and maintaining control down the stretch. The Rattlers aim to defend their home ground and extend their perfect start to the season.

New Faces and Big Impacts

Quarterback Dalton Sneed and the Rattlers return home to take on the San Antonio Gunslingers after a dominant showing against the Green Bay Blizzard, where Sneed racked up 269 passing yards. The continued connection between WR Jamal Miles and Sneed remains a vital spark for the Rattlers' high-powered offense.

Newly re-signed Corey Reed Jr. wasted no time making his presence felt, hauling in a crucial touchdown that helped seal the Week 2 victory. On the other side of the ball, DB Omari Alexander leads the defense with intensity and poise, while the D-line showed serious grit in holding to limited production. With momentum on their side and the Snake Pit behind them, the Rattlers are locked in for another statement performance in Week 3.

