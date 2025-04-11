IFL Week 4 - Storylines Galore

Week 4 of the 2025 Indoor Football League season is loaded with storylines-teams trying to stay perfect, others hungry for their first win, and matchups that could shake up early playoff projections. Let's dive into the biggest matchups across the league.

Friday, April 11 - 6:05 p.m. CT

Tulsa Oilers (1-1) @ Green Bay Blizzard (1-2)

Tulsa returns home after its first loss of the season, falling 40-29 at Fishers. The Oilers look to jumpstart their offense behind former IFL MVP quarterback T.J. Edwards II, who has seven total touchdowns. Wide receiver Phazione McClurge remains his top target, with four touchdown catches.

Green Bay enters following a hard-fought 51-47 loss to Arizona. The Blizzard are led by league-leading rusher Kymani Clarke (nine touchdowns) and kicker Andrew Mevis, who scored 19 points last week and earned Special Teams Player of the Week honors. Defensive lineman Rashaun Williams, fresh off a two-TFL, one-forced fumble performance, will aim to disrupt Tulsa's backfield.

Friday, April 11 - 9:05 p.m. CT

San Diego Strike Force (0-2) @ Vegas Knight Hawks (1-1)

Vegas opens its home slate after falling 36-19 on the road to Jacksonville. RB Antonio Wimbush has found the end zone three times this season, and WR Quentin Randolph remains a constant deep threat. Defensively, Darius Williams leads the way with eight tackles and back-to-back sacks.

San Diego showed early promise last week but couldn't sustain momentum in a 41-18 loss to Bay Area. The Strike Force defense held strong early and notched four sacks but will need more offensive production to earn their first win.

Saturday, April 12 - 6:05 p.m. CT

Fishers Freight (2-0) @ Massachusetts Pirates (0-2)

Fishers has made an immediate impact in its debut season, staying unbeaten with a 40-29 win over Tulsa. QB Jiya Wright accounted for five touchdowns, while WR JT Stokes and RB Jon Lewis continue to deliver. DB Devin Hafford is everywhere on defense, boasting a pick-six, blocked kick, and two fumble recoveries in just two games.

Massachusetts returns from a bye week still in search of their first win. In their last outing, the Pirates narrowly lost to Quad City 37-33. QB Kenji Bahar has four rushing touchdowns this season, and the defense has forced multiple turnovers in back-to-back games.

This will be the first-ever meeting between the two teams.

Saturday, April 12 - 7:05 p.m. CT

Iowa Barnstormers (0-2) @ Quad City Steamwheelers (3-0)

Quad City rolls into Week 4 undefeated and atop the Eastern Conference. QB Daquan Neal has been electric with four rushing and two passing touchdowns last week. RB Jarrod Ware Jr. added three rushing touchdowns, and the defense came up big with five interceptions.

Iowa has shown offensive potential despite the winless start. WR Quian Williams ranks second in receiving yards, and WR Khaleb Hood leads the league in receptions. On defense, Tyler Tate leads the IFL in tackles for loss with 4.5.

This is the second meeting between these teams in as many weeks-Quad City took the first, 52-38.

Saturday, April 12 - 8:05 p.m. CT

Jacksonville Sharks (2-0) @ Tucson Sugar Skulls (0-1)

The Sharks are off to a strong start, averaging over 35 points per game while smothering opponents on defense. Coming off a convincing 36-19 win over Vegas, Jacksonville is aiming to stay perfect.

Tucson, fresh off a bye, looks to bounce back from a season-opening loss to Arizona. The Sugar Skulls will look to find rhythm on offense and feed off their home crowd in their first matchup with Jacksonville.

Saturday, April 12 - 8:05 p.m. CT

San Antonio Gunslingers (1-1) @ Arizona Rattlers (2-0)

Arizona edged Green Bay in a 51-47 last-second thriller last week and looks to stay unbeaten with another explosive performance in front of their raucous home crowd.

San Antonio, meanwhile, is looking to regroup after making a change at the head coach position after their last game two weeks ago. A coaching change after a 1-1 start has some turning their heads. It's time to find out if the move has the Gunslingers shooting straight.

Sunday, April 13 - 7:05 p.m. CT

Northern Arizona Wranglers (0-1) @ Bay Area Panthers (1-1)

Week 4 wraps up with a big-time battle in the West. Both teams are potential playoff contenders, and this could prove to be a postseason preview. Bay Area dominated San Diego in Week 3, winning 41-18 behind a strong defensive effort and timely scoring.

Northern Arizona, coming off a bye, last saw the field in a loss at Fishers, 41-29. NAZ has been a perennial postseason contender, but first they need their initial win of the season. The Wranglers will look to contain the Bay Area's balanced attack.

Wrap Up:

Every game streams live on IFLNetwork.com. Stay connected with your favorite teams and the league on social media for live updates, highlights, and postgame coverage.

