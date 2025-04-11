Game Preview: Tulsa Oilers at Green Bay Blizzard

April 11, 2025 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

Tulsa Oilers News Release







Tulsa, Okla. - Tulsa Oilers Football, a proud member of the IFL and powered by Community Care, is on the road to face the Green Bay Blizzard at the Resch Center in a battle for the final playoff spot, early in the race.

LAST TIME OUT... Tulsa trailed quickly, going down 14-0 before finally finding the endzone via a 6-yard touchdown catch by Phazione McClurge to make the score line to 14-7 Freight, with more than 14 minutes remaining in the half. Fishers responded with back-to-back touchdowns to push their lead at the end of the first half to 26-7 with the only blemish being two missed extra points. Fishers opened the second half with a touchdown to extend their lead to 33-7. Tulsa found the endzone for the first time in the back half of the game thanks to "Sauce" Rogers' rushing score inside the red zone to make the game 33-14 Fishers. TJ Edwards II for Tulsa would respond with a rushing touchdown of his own to make it a 12-point deficit at a score of 33-21 Freight. Fishers snagged one more touchdown on the night and the Oilers found McClurge for his second receiving touchdown and a successful two-point conversion to end the game at a final of 40-29.

FOCUS AHEAD... A chance to beat the Blizzard for the first time not just on the season but in franchise history is what sits before us as the story line. This will be the second game in Wisconsin between these two as the Oilers traveled to the Resch Center last season on May 11, 2024 in what was a 42-22 loss. Tulsa opened the scoring on the first drive of the game after Tre Harvey fell on top of a fumble from Daniel Smith, in the endzone for the first touchdown of the game making it 7-0 Oilers with 11:08 left in the first. Green Bay matched the effort with a 27-yard touchdown reception by Harry Ballard to make it 7-7 to end the first-quarter scoring. After blocking a field goal, the Blizzard took the lead on a 1-yard rush by QB Maxwell Meylor to make it 14-7 Green Bay with 14:58 remaining in the second. The Blizzard added to their lead on a 4-yard rushing score by Jalyn Cagle to go up 21-7. No scoring occurred until Michael Hall hit a 25-yard field goal for Tulsa with just 0:34 seconds left in the second quarter to make it 21-10 Green Bay. The Blizzard added one more score to end the half on a 16-yard catch and run for Ballard to bring the first half score to a close at 28-10 Green Bay. The second half started with a touchdown via a 2-yard rush by Meylor with 8:07 remaining in the third quarter to make the score 35-10 Blizzard. The following drive just took one play for Tulsa as Smith connected with Travalle Calvinon a 24-yard touchdown pass to bring the deficit to 35-16 with 6:40 left in the third. The Oilers would push for more momentum after Smith ran for three yards for a touchdown to cut the game's score down to 35-22 in favor of Green Bay with 14;19 left in the fourth. One final score on the day by the Blizzard finalized the game at a score of 42-22, making the Oilers drop to 3-4 on the season.

HOW TO "STRIDE PAST BIGFOOT" IN GB... Tulsa will seek to show tangible improvement regarding their offense this week as it has started slow this season only averaging 28.5 points per game. Scoring on the opening few possessions will be very important in grabbing early momentum against a team that has a lot to prove to themselves internally in a big home game. Max Meylor at QB is yet again another true threat in the run game so the Oilers will need to contain his flexibility as much as possible. With Calvin Bundage being placed on LTIR, Marquez Bembry, the rookie, will need to step up and fill the LB role as smoothly as possible to make sure there are no setbacks to the defensive progress Tulsa needs to see in Week Four.

Tulsa will face the Green Bay Blizzard on the road, April 11th, at 6:05pm CT. Tulsa will see their home opener on April 19th, against the San Antonio Gunslingers, kickoff is set for 7:05pm CT at the BOK Center.

