Tulsa Dominates Home Opener
April 19, 2025 - Indoor Football League (IFL)
Tulsa Oilers News Release
Tulsa, Okla. - Tulsa Oilers Football, a proud member of the IFL and powered by Community Care, finished a brilliant effort at home over San Antonio in a 45-31 victory.
San Antonio would start the scoring via a read-option run by Malik Henry to make it 7-0 Gunslingers with 12:20 left in the first. The Oilers bounced back on a two-play drive, finished off by *Max Novak* and his first touchdown catch of the season to even the game at 7-7 with 10:40 left in the opening quarter. Tulsa would add another touchdown after giving up a field goal, this time it was* "JuJu" Augustine* in the back left corner of the endzone for a catch and score to make it 14-10 Oilers with 3:19 to go in the first quarter.
A fourth down stop in the second quarter gave Tulsa the ball back and led to a rushing touchdown by *TJ Edwards II* with 6:23 left in the half to extend the Oilers' lead to 21-10. *"Sauce" Rogers* finished the first half scoring with a catch and run near the red zone to make it 28-10 Oilers, going into the second half.
*Rio Ramirez* punched a field goal through to open the third quarter, giving Tulsa a 31-10 advantage. The Gunslingers responded with a touchdown of their own before Tulsa would end the third quarter with a touchdown catch by Augustine again and an interception by *Kaytron Allen* in the endzone to conclude the third frame at a score of 38-17, Oilers.
The fourth quarter saw a trading of scores, one being another rushing score by Edwards II to conclude the game at 45-31 Tulsa, solidifying a win in their home opener.
Tulsa will be back at home on May 3, against the Green Bay Blizzard, kickoff is set for 7:05pm CT at the BOK Center.
Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, or "Like" us on Facebook for more information about Tulsa Indoor Football.
• Discuss this story on the Indoor Football League message board...
Indoor Football League Stories from April 19, 2025
- Freight Fall to Panthers on Saturday Night - Fishers Freight
- Tulsa Dominates Home Opener - Tulsa Oilers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.