Tulsa Dominates Home Opener

April 19, 2025 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

Tulsa Oilers News Release







Tulsa, Okla. - Tulsa Oilers Football, a proud member of the IFL and powered by Community Care, finished a brilliant effort at home over San Antonio in a 45-31 victory.

San Antonio would start the scoring via a read-option run by Malik Henry to make it 7-0 Gunslingers with 12:20 left in the first. The Oilers bounced back on a two-play drive, finished off by *Max Novak* and his first touchdown catch of the season to even the game at 7-7 with 10:40 left in the opening quarter. Tulsa would add another touchdown after giving up a field goal, this time it was* "JuJu" Augustine* in the back left corner of the endzone for a catch and score to make it 14-10 Oilers with 3:19 to go in the first quarter.

A fourth down stop in the second quarter gave Tulsa the ball back and led to a rushing touchdown by *TJ Edwards II* with 6:23 left in the half to extend the Oilers' lead to 21-10. *"Sauce" Rogers* finished the first half scoring with a catch and run near the red zone to make it 28-10 Oilers, going into the second half.

*Rio Ramirez* punched a field goal through to open the third quarter, giving Tulsa a 31-10 advantage. The Gunslingers responded with a touchdown of their own before Tulsa would end the third quarter with a touchdown catch by Augustine again and an interception by *Kaytron Allen* in the endzone to conclude the third frame at a score of 38-17, Oilers.

The fourth quarter saw a trading of scores, one being another rushing score by Edwards II to conclude the game at 45-31 Tulsa, solidifying a win in their home opener.

Tulsa will be back at home on May 3, against the Green Bay Blizzard, kickoff is set for 7:05pm CT at the BOK Center.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, or "Like" us on Facebook for more information about Tulsa Indoor Football.

• Discuss this story on the Indoor Football League message board...





Indoor Football League Stories from April 19, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.