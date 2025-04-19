Freight Fall to Panthers on Saturday Night

April 19, 2025 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

FISHERS- The Fishers Freight hosted the Bay Area Panthers on Saturday and after a high scoring battle, the Panthers claimed the 57-41 victory.

FIRST QUARTER

The Panthers scored first with a touchdown by quarterback Josh Jones. Kicker Axel Perez gave them the extra point early in the first quarter.

The Freight's Keegan Shoemaker, in his first start, answered back with a rushing touchdown of his own just two minutes later. Freight newcomer, Victor Leventritt scored the extra point for his team as well.

Perez tried for a field goal that was successful with about six minutes to go in the first quarter and made it 10-7 in favor of the Panthers.

Shoemaker scored his second of the quarter, running the ball into the end zone again to put the Freight up 14-10.

Bay Area's Joshua Tomas scored a touchdown but they missed the extra point. The score after one quarter was 16-14 in favor of the Panthers.

SECOND QUARTER

Four minutes into the second frame, Josh Jones scored the third touchdown for the Panthers and his second of the game to make it 23-14. They added two points to their lead with a deuce on the kick off by Axel Perez.

Shoemaker scored his third touchdown of the game for the Freight with under seven minutes to go in the second quarter. With a successful extra point from Leventritt, Fishers made it 25-21.

Tyrese Chambers caught a pass from Jones to extend the Panthers' lead to 32-21, also after a successful extra point from Perez.

With one minute left in the first half, Shoemaker threw to Jordan Kress in the end zone to score the Freight's fourth touchdown of the game. That made it 32-28 after a good kick.

THIRD QUARTER

The Panthers got the ball first in the second half and quickly got to work. Chambers scored his second touchdown of the game, catching an 18-yard pass from Jones. The extra point attempt was blocked so the score was 38-28.

The next score came from Bay Area's Joshua Tomas with his second touchdown of the game to make it 45-28.

Shoemaker kept the Freight in it with his fourth touchdown of the night with under six minutes to go in the quarter. After a successful kick, it was 45-35.

The Panthers added to their lead with a field goal with under a minute to go.

FOURTH QUARTER

Bay Area's Tyler Watson intercepted a pass intended for Shavarez Smith and ran it back for a touchdown to make it 54-35.

Jon Lewis scored for Fishers with just under eight minutes to go in the final quarter. The Freight attempted a two-point conversion but were not successful. This made it 54-41 in favor of the Bay Area.

Perez kicked a 48-yard field goal to secure the win for the Panthers late in the fourth quarter.

The Panthers advanced to 3-1 on the season while the Freight moved to 2-2 ahead of a match up with the Iowa Barnstormers next week. The Barnstormers will head into that game 0-3 after back-to-back losses to the Quad City Steamwheelers.

