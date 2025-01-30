Freight Sign UINDY Running Back Jon Lewis

FISHERS - The Fishers Freight announced the signing of running back Jon Lewis for the 2025 season.

Lewis is from Hermitage, Tennessee, and attended Donelson Christian Academy High School. Before graduating in 2021, Lewis was named All-State and All-Region in 2019 and 2020. He was also voted 2A East All-Region Player of the Year and was a finalist for Tennessee Mr. Football for 2A.

After his high school career, Lewis committed to Birmingham-Southern where he earned consensus All-American status for the 2022 season after he led Division III in rushing yards. Lewis also tied for seventh in the nation with 17 rushing touchdowns.

Lewis transferred to the University of Indianapolis where he recorded nearly 1,000 rushing yards and nine touchdowns in his first season. He was voted All-GLVC First Team and averaged 5.5 yards per carry.

