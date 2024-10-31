Freight Sign Defensive Tackle Robert Horsey
October 31, 2024 - Indoor Football League (IFL)
Fishers Freight News Release
FISHERS - The Fishers Freight have announced the signing of Defensive Tackle Robert Horsey.
Horsey hails from Baltimore, Maryland where he earned three varsity letters at Mervo High School. He was an honor roll student and was named Offensive Lineman of the Year.
In college, Horsey spent four years at Frostburg State University. During his Senior season in 2022, Horsey compiled 60 tackles, nine tackles for losses, and 2.5 sacks. He wasn't done with his college career yet as he had another year of eligibility that he elected to use, following his former Frostburg State coach to Southern Utah.
In his lone season with the Thunderbirds, Horsey appeared in all 11 games while tallying 47 tackles, 12.5 tackles for loss, and 4.5 sacks.
"Robert is nothing short of a beast on the field," said Freight Head Coach Dixie Wooten. He's a 6'2, 300 pound gentle giant off the field but the moment those pads come on, he turns into another man."
This will be Robert Horsey's first year in the Indoor Football League.
