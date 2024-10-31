Blizzard Sign Offensive Lineman Andrew Carter

October 31, 2024 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

Green Bay Blizzard News Release







The Green Bay Blizzard have signed OL Andrew Carter for the 2025 season.

Andrew Carter (6'5" 330) calls Gooding, Idaho home, but for the upcoming Indoor Football League (IFL) season, he will be in Green Bay, suiting up for the Blizzard. With great college experience and a season of IFL action under his belt, Carter is looking to be an impactful player from the moment he steps onto the new Blizzard turf in 2025.

The offensive lineman began his collegiate career with Carroll College in 2018. The Carroll College Fighting Saints, located in Helena, Montana, play in the Frontier Conference of the NAIA. The team had Carter focus on playing center during his first year, and his work paid off as he earned a starting position in 2019. From 2018-2022, Carter appeared in 13 games and helped the team earn its first playoff berth in over five years during the 2021 season. His play awarded him several honors, including the 2022 NAIA Rimington Award, given to the best Center in NAIA. He was also selected as AFCA Second Team All-American (2021-2022), 2022 NAIA Football Association Second-Team All-American (2022), 2021 AP First Team All-American (2021), and First Team All-Frontier Conference OL (2021-2022). Then, with one year of eligibility remaining, Carter transferred to Weber State University, a Division I program in the NCAA Big Sky Conference. He played 11 games on the Wildcats' offensive line, starting each game at center.

Although Carter played center during his college career, he showed versatility to shift around the offensive line. Such a well-rounded lineman is always in high regard among teams in the IFL. As a result, the Tucson Sugar Skulls signed him for the 2024 season. He started ten games at center and one game at right guard for the Sugar Skulls. The work of Carter and his counterparts helped the team rank third in average rushing yards per game (104.8).

Heading into the 2025 season, Carter will bring an additional boost to the offensive line. His experience and maneuverability in the IFL may make him a leader of the position group. Carter recently said he is "grateful for the opportunity bestowed upon me to play the game that I love. [I am] excited to represent this organization and the community of Green Bay. God Bless to all of you."

Make sure you are up to date on Green Bay Blizzard news and signings by following the Green Bay Blizzard Facebook, Instagram, X, and the website!

Go Blizz!

• Discuss this story on the Indoor Football League message board...





Indoor Football League Stories from October 31, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.