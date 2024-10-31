2025 IFL Schedule Released

The Indoor Football League is proud to announce its 2025 schedule. The 19-week, 112-game regular season schedule kicks off on Friday, March 21st and concludes on Sunday, July 27th.

The IFL's seventeenth season will feature fourteen teams. The teams will be split evenly, with seven teams in each of the Eastern and Western Conferences. The Western Conference will consist of the Arizona Rattlers, Bay Area Panthers, Northern Arizona Wranglers, San Antonio Gunslingers, San Diego Strike Force, Tucson Sugar Skulls and the Vegas Knight Hawks. The Eastern Conference will feature the expansion Fishers Freight, Green Bay Blizzard, Iowa Barnstormers, Jacksonville Sharks, Massachusetts Pirates, Quad City Steamwheelers and the Tulsa Oilers.

Each IFL team will play a sixteen-game schedule over nineteen weeks, eight home games and eight away. Eight teams will qualify for the playoffs, the top four from each conference. The 2024 IFL Postseason Schedule will be released at a later date.

The 2025 IFL Opening Weekend will feature three games. The first game of the season will see the Jacksonville Sharks travel north to face their long-time rivals, the Massachusetts Pirates on Friday, March 21st at 6:05 p.m. CT. Followed by the Green Bay Blizzard traveling to Quad City to face the Steamwheelers beginning at 7:05 p.m. CT. On Saturday, March 22nd, the San Antonio Gunslingers will host the Tulsa Oilers in a cross-conference battle.

