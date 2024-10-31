Iowa Barnstormers Announce 2025 Schedule

October 31, 2024 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

Iowa Barnstormers News Release







DES MOINES - The Iowa Barnstormers and the Indoor Football League (IFL) are pleased to announce their 2025 season schedule. The Barnstormers will open the season on the road on March 28.

The 2025 IFL season marks the league's 17th season of play and will feature a 16 regular-season game schedule. The league is also welcoming a new member team with the addition of Fishers Freight.

Once again, the IFL will be separated into two conferences, the East and West, where the top four teams in each conference will qualify for the 2025 playoffs.

The Barnstormers 2025 home schedule will consist of eight total regular season home games. The Barnstormers home opener will take place on Saturday, April 5 with a matchup against the Quad City Steamwheelers. The home schedule also hosts newcomers Fishers Freight (April 26, July 12), Green Bay Blizzard (May 17), Tulsa Oilers (May 23), Massachusetts Pirates (June 14), Jacksonville Sharks (June 28), and closes out the home stand the same way as it opens with the Quad City Steamwheelers (July 19).

The Barnstormers will be traveling a total of eight times in 2025, kicking off the season on the road against the Green Bay Blizzard on Friday, March 28. The season also includes travel to the Quad City Steamwheelers (April 12), Jacksonville Sharks (May 3), Tulsa Oilers (May 10), Green Bay Blizzard (June 6), Vegas Knight Hawks (June 21), Massachusetts Pirates (July 3), and closes with a trip to Indiana to face Fishers Freight (July 25).

Once again this season, all Iowa Barnstormers home games will be played at Wells Fargo Arena in downtown Des Moines, Iowa. All home games will kickoff at 7:05PM with doors opening at 6:00PM.

Season Tickets for the 2025 Iowa Barnstormers season are available now. Fans can purchase season tickets for as low as $128 per seat by calling the Barnstormers front office at 515-633-2255.

A complete 2025 schedule is below.

Iowa Barnstormers 2025 Schedule

*All kickoff times are in CST

Friday, March 28 @ Green Bay Blizzard 6:05pm

Saturday, April 5 vs. Quad City Steamwheelers 7:05pm

Saturday, April 12 @ Quad City Steamwheelers 7:05pm

Saturday, April 26 vs. Fishers Freight 7:05pm

Saturday, May 3 @ Jacksonville Sharks 6:05pm

Saturday, May 10 @ Tulsa Oilers 7:05pm

Saturday, May 17 vs. Green Bay Blizzard 7:05pm

Friday, May 23 vs. Tulsa Oilers 7:05pm

Friday, June 6 @Green Bay Blizzard 7:05pm

Saturday, June 14 vs. Massachusetts Pirates 7:05pm

Saturday, June 21 @ Vegas Knight Hawks 8:05pm

Saturday, June 28 vs. Jacksonville Sharks 7:05pm

Thursday, July 3 @ Massachusetts Pirates 6:05pm

Saturday, July 12 vs. Fishers Freight 7:05pm

Saturday, July 19 vs. Quad City Steamwheelers 7:05pm

Friday, July 25 @ Fishers Freight 6:05pm

