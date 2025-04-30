Harvey Returns to Barnstormers

April 30, 2025 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

DES MOINES - The Iowa Barnstormers have signed wide receiver Raheem Harvey to the 2025 roster, Head Coach Dave Mogensen announced today.

Harvey (6-2, 205, Lewis-Clark Valley) is returning to the Iowa Barnstormers. Harvey first joined the Barnstormers in May of 2018, appearing in three regular season games and contributing to the team's United Conference and United Bowl Championship victories. Harvey returned to the Barnstormers in 2019 before spending time with the Quad City Steamwheelers, Bismarck Bucks, and Green Bay Blizzard.

Collegiately, Harvey played at Fort Scott Community College in Kansas for two seasons before transferring to Lewis-Clark Valley in 2017. In one season with the Loggers, Harvey collected 48 receptions, 10 touchdowns, and two 2 point conversions.

The Iowa Barnstormers will travel to Florida to take on the Jacksonville Sharks this Saturday, May 3. Fans can tune in to the game live on IFLNetwork.com.

