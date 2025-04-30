IFL Week 6 Recap - Statement Wins, Road Warriors & Offensive Fireworks

Week 6 of the 2025 Indoor Football League season didn't disappoint, with dominant performances, nail-biting finishes, and teams starting to separate themselves in the standings. Here's a full rundown of the action:

Steamwheelers Stay Perfect in Shootout with Sharks

The Quad City Steamwheelers (5-0) continued their undefeated run, outgunning the Jacksonville Sharks (3-2) in a 62-41 thriller. MVP candidate Daquan Neal put on another clinic, accounting for six total touchdowns-five through the air and one on the ground. Jordan Vesey hauled in three of Neal's scores, while Gino Appleberry Jr. added a pair of his own, one rushing and one receiving. With the win, Quad City remains one of the league's most complete teams.

Knight Hawks Storm Back to Stun Gunslingers

Vegas delivered a clutch fourth-quarter performance to rally past the San Antonio Gunslingers, 35-28. Quarterback Jayden De Laura tossed three touchdowns, including a 13-yard game-winner to Tamerion Terry in the final minutes. Quentin Randolph chipped in with two scores-one rushing and one receiving-while the Knight Hawks' defense held off a final push from San Antonio to seal the road win.

Barnstormers Break Through, Rout Freight for First Win

The Iowa Barnstormers (1-3) earned their first win of the season in emphatic fashion, routing the Fishers Freight (2-3) by a score of 68-37. James Cahoon led the way with 176 passing yards and four touchdowns, three of which went to standout receiver Quian Williams. The game was knotted 14-14 early, but Iowa pulled away with a dominant second quarter and never looked back. The Freight, after a 2-0 start, now find themselves in a mid-season slide.

Rattlers Roll Wranglers in Battle of Arizona

The Arizona Rattlers (4-0) continued their hot streak, dispatching the Northern Arizona Wranglers (0-4) with a 49-20 win at home. Dalton Sneed accounted for three total touchdowns-two rushing and one passing-while running back Shannon Brooks punched in a pair of scores on the ground. The Rattlers defense dominated the second half, shutting out the Wranglers to maintain their perfect record and remain one of the IFL's top contenders.

Blizzard Hand Pirates a Chilly Setback

The Green Bay Blizzard (3-1) cooled off the Massachusetts Pirates (2-3) with a 47-35 win behind a six-touchdown performance from quarterback Max Meylor. Despite five touchdown passes from Kenji Behar and three receiving scores from Thomas Owens, the Pirates couldn't keep pace. Green Bay's opportunistic defense created enough stops to protect the lead and hand the Pirates their third loss of the season.

Strike Force Surge Late, Stun Sugar Skulls

In a tale of two halves, the San Diego Strike Force (2-2) overcame early struggles to surge past the Tucson Sugar Skulls (1-3), 45-31. Tucson only trailed by two entering the fourth quarter, but costly turnovers and a red-hot Strike Force offense turned the tide. San Diego erupted for 21 unanswered points in the final frame, capitalizing on short fields multiple turnovers.

