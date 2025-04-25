Game Preview: Barnstormers vs. Freight

April 25, 2025 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

Iowa Barnstormers News Release







DES MOINES - The Iowa Barnstormers are back in action after the bye week to welcome the Fishers Freight to Wells Fargo Arena.

It will be the first matchup between the two teams, as the Freight started play this season and bring a 2-2 record into Des Moines.

Barnstormer wide receivers have been off to a roaring start to the season.

Quian Williams leads the Indoor Football League in receiving yards, picking up 233 yards and three touchdowns in three games.

Khaleb Hood has matched Williams in scoring plays, and added 173 yards as well.

On the defensive side, Tyler Tate and Patrick Godbolt have been tearing up the backfield. Each are in the top five in the league for tackles for loss, combining for 8.5 so far this season.

The first 1,000 fans at Saturday's game will receive a free deck of Iowa Barnstormers playing cards. Kickoff is at 7:05pm with doors opening at 6:00pm. Tickets are available for as low as $18, visit www.theiowabarnstormers.com.

