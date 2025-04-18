Kids Night Tunnel Pass Available

April 18, 2025 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

Iowa Barnstormers News Release







The Iowa Barnstormers will host the Green Bay Blizzard at Wells Fargo Arena on Saturday, May 17 for their KIDS NIGHT GAME! Kickoff is at 7:05PM; doors open at 6:00PM.

The first 1,000 kids at the game (12 and under) will receive a free youth jersey courtesy of Scrap Processors, Inc. Fans can also enjoy $1 hot dogs at the game.

It's a KIDS TAKEOVER! Kids (12 and under) will have the opportunity to get a TUNNEL PASS for the evening. The Tunnel Pass Ticket Package is $75 and includes two (2) game tickets located in the corner section, an autographed football, and a tunnel pass giving them access to the field pre-game to give the Iowa Barnstormers high-fives as they are introduced.

For more information, call the Iowa Barnstormers front office at 515-633-2255 or visit www.theiowabarnstormers.com.

• Discuss this story on the Indoor Football League message board...





Indoor Football League Stories from April 18, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.